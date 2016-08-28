Makkah museum a big draw

MAKKAH: Pilgrims have started arriving in large numbers to perform Haj and the Two Holy Mosques Museum is among the various places in Makkah that are in focus.



The museum, which is a window to historical, social and cultural features of a nation and religion, attracts visitors and pilgrims throughout the year, but it turns into a beehive of activity during Haj.

Ahmad bin Muhammad Al-Dakhil, the museum’s director, said: “The museum attracts visitors from all countries of the Islamic world, including ministers, officials and representatives of all government agencies. The number of visitors since its inception is 5,147,589.”

The museum is open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Established under the supervision of the Presidency of the Two Holy Mosques, the museum was opened to visitors on Feb. 1, 2000 by Prince Abdul Majeed bin Abdul Aziz.

It contains old and recent portraits and models of the two holy mosques, while the hall of the Grand Mosque displays models of precious antiques and inscriptions related to Al-Masjid Al-Haram. This is in addition to the Kaaba hall that contains models of kiswa (Kaaba covering), its old door and the handmade fabric machine for the manufacture of the kiswa, among others.

The museum contains the rare photographs of the two holy mosques, samples of the manuscripts preserved in the libraries of the two holy mosques and a copy of the Holy Qur’an calligraphed by Othman bin Affan, and old models and sample of the Prophet’s Mosque and rare artifacts in addition to some old and new photographs.

The Zamzam well hall in the museum showcases the rim of the Zamzam well made in the early 14th century A.H. There are also some ancient inscriptions and old and new photographs of the Zamzam well.