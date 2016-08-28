Health insurance for private sector retirees demanded

JEDDAH: At a time when the General Organization for Social Insurance (GOSI) refuses to provide medical insurance for private sector retirees, Shoura Council members and specialists confirmed to Aleqtesadiah that it is time for GOSI to adopt a health care system for them because it has become a necessary requirement.

One of the proposals by specialists is to deduct a small percentage of salary to establish a cooperative solidarity fund divided equally between GOSI and subscribers. In addition, insurance companies will be contracted to serve them after retirement.

However, GOSI considers the responsibility beyond its jurisdiction and refuses to provide health care coverage for those subjected to its system after retirement.

GOSI denied, through its official speaker, Abdullah Al-Abd Al-Jabbar, any relationship with the medical insurance for private sector employees after retirement. It indicates that its responsibility is limited to the framework set by the social insurance system and its branches.

“There are other entities entrusted — by the government — with the responsibility of medical insurance and all related responsibilities,” Al-Abd Al-Jabbar said, noting that its system is only confined to retired subscribers and social insurance recipients.

For his part, Mohammed Al Khonaizi, a member of the Administration and Human Resources Committee in the Shoura Council, said: “There are steps in the Supreme Medical Committee for medical insurance provided for state employees in all sectors.”

He said medical insurance for retired employees will not constitute a burden for major private companies, but will be costly for small and medium enterprises.