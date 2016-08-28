  • Search form

Search form

Welcome to Arab News

You are here

  • Home
  • Health insurance for private sector retirees demanded

Saudi Arabia

Health insurance for private sector retirees demanded

ARAB NEWS |

JEDDAH: At a time when the General Organization for Social Insurance (GOSI) refuses to provide medical insurance for private sector retirees, Shoura Council members and specialists confirmed to Aleqtesadiah that it is time for GOSI to adopt a health care system for them because it has become a necessary requirement.
One of the proposals by specialists is to deduct a small percentage of salary to establish a cooperative solidarity fund divided equally between GOSI and subscribers. In addition, insurance companies will be contracted to serve them after retirement.
However, GOSI considers the responsibility beyond its jurisdiction and refuses to provide health care coverage for those subjected to its system after retirement.
GOSI denied, through its official speaker, Abdullah Al-Abd Al-Jabbar, any relationship with the medical insurance for private sector employees after retirement. It indicates that its responsibility is limited to the framework set by the social insurance system and its branches.
“There are other entities entrusted — by the government — with the responsibility of medical insurance and all related responsibilities,” Al-Abd Al-Jabbar said, noting that its system is only confined to retired subscribers and social insurance recipients.
For his part, Mohammed Al Khonaizi, a member of the Administration and Human Resources Committee in the Shoura Council, said: “There are steps in the Supreme Medical Committee for medical insurance provided for state employees in all sectors.”
He said medical insurance for retired employees will not constitute a burden for major private companies, but will be costly for small and medium enterprises.

Comments

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Saudi Arabia

Makkah museum a big draw

MAKKAH Pilgrims have started arriving in large numbers to perform Haj and the Two Holy Mosques...

Private schools asked to hire special education college grads

JEDDAH The Minister of Education Dr Ahmed Al Isa has issued a general circular to all private and...

Nibras, SABSA sign agreement to fight drugs

RIYADH The National Project on Prevention of Drugs Nibras and the Saudi Arabian Boy Scouts...

Crown prince OKs key appointment

JEDDAH Crown Prince Prince Mohammed bin Naif deputy premier and interior minister has approved...

Social media fame undermines culture

JEDDAH Celebrities on social media websites have managed to create their own bizarre world and...

Scholarship students in US make a mark with social work

JEDDAH Saudi scholarship students in the US have taken up the cudgels against attempts to distort...

China refuses to link terrorism with religion

JEDDAH As Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman embarks on a historic visit to China Beijing s...

Health campaign to target Haj camps

RIYADH As part of its health awareness campaign during Haj the Ministry of Health MoH has...

Travelers from Brazil told to take precaution

JEDDAH The Health Ministry called on citizens and residents returning from Brazil and other Zika...

Female units assigned to assist pilgrims

JEDDAH The Ministry of Haj and Umrah has assigned female units to assist pilgrims inspect...

MiSK fest draws visitors in thousands

RIYADH The Hakaya MiSK festival drew 24 537 visitors on its third day bringing the number of...

Annual cost of living increases by 3.8%

DAMMAM The annual cost of living in the Kingdom increased by 3 8 percent as determined on the...

Vision 2030: Haj services among KSA’s top priorities

JEDDAH Developing Haj and Umrah organizations and services in the Kingdom is among the top...

Foreign Ministry begins new strategy under Saudi vision

JEDDAH The Saudi Foreign Ministry launched a new strategy to develop Saudi diplomacy as part of...

Over 1,700 join Pak volunteers group to serve Haj pilgrims

JEDDAH More than 1 700 volunteers have so far joined the Pakistan Haj Volunteers Group PHVG after...

Deputy crown prince visits Pakistan today

RIYADH Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman will embark on a several nation tour including...

Around Arab News

Makkah museum a big draw

MAKKAH Pilgrims have started arriving in large numbers to perform Haj and the Two Holy Mosques...

Private schools asked to hire special education college grads

JEDDAH The Minister of Education Dr Ahmed Al Isa has issued a general circular to all private and...

Nibras, SABSA sign agreement to fight drugs

RIYADH The National Project on Prevention of Drugs Nibras and the Saudi Arabian Boy Scouts...

Crown prince OKs key appointment

JEDDAH Crown Prince Prince Mohammed bin Naif deputy premier and interior minister has approved...

Social media fame undermines culture

JEDDAH Celebrities on social media websites have managed to create their own bizarre world and...

Scholarship students in US make a mark with social work

JEDDAH Saudi scholarship students in the US have taken up the cudgels against attempts to distort...

$10bn boost: Global bond sale plans hailed

JEDDAH Economists see considerable benefits for the Kingdom from the government s plans to issue...

China refuses to link terrorism with religion

JEDDAH As Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman embarks on a historic visit to China Beijing s...

Health insurance for private sector retirees demanded

JEDDAH At a time when the General Organization for Social Insurance GOSI refuses to provide...

Health campaign to target Haj camps

RIYADH As part of its health awareness campaign during Haj the Ministry of Health MoH has...

Travelers from Brazil told to take precaution

JEDDAH The Health Ministry called on citizens and residents returning from Brazil and other Zika...

Female units assigned to assist pilgrims

JEDDAH The Ministry of Haj and Umrah has assigned female units to assist pilgrims inspect...

MiSK fest draws visitors in thousands

RIYADH The Hakaya MiSK festival drew 24 537 visitors on its third day bringing the number of...

Annual cost of living increases by 3.8%

DAMMAM The annual cost of living in the Kingdom increased by 3 8 percent as determined on the...

Vision 2030: Haj services among KSA’s top priorities

JEDDAH Developing Haj and Umrah organizations and services in the Kingdom is among the top...

Foreign Ministry begins new strategy under Saudi vision

JEDDAH The Saudi Foreign Ministry launched a new strategy to develop Saudi diplomacy as part of...