Saudi Arabia

China refuses to link terrorism with religion

ARAB NEWS

Li Huaxin

JEDDAH: As Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman embarks on a historic visit to China, Beijing's Ambassador to Riyadh Li Huaxin has stressed that terrorism is a common threat to humanity.

He said that terrorism could be battled by promoting economic and social development, appropriately addressing regional conflicts and promoting mutual respect among civilizations, religions and nations.
“China and the Kingdom are both victims of terrorism. The Chinese government rejects terrorism in all its forms, and refuses to link it with a certain religion or sect,” Li said.
“China will work with other countries on confronting the threats of terrorism, on the basis of mutual respect, equality and cooperation,” he stressed.
The Chinese ambassador pointed out that China and Saudi Arabia communicate and cooperate on issues of terrorism, having created an effective mechanism for consultations.
The Chinese side appreciates the Saudi effort to create a counterterrorism center at the United Nations, and its formation of the Islamic coalition to fight terrorism. China supports Saudi Arabia, a country that took the lead in fighting terrorism, the envoy added.
Li expressed appreciation for Saudi Arabia's support and cooperation in the fight against terrorist forces, ethnic separatists and militants.
Meanwhile, the Kingdom maintained its position as the largest supplier of oil to China in the first seven months of this year, having pumped a record production in July.
The Kingdom shipped 1.05 million barrels of oil per day to China this year up to July 31, making its share of the Chinese market about 14 percent.

