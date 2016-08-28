Crown prince OKs key appointment

JEDDAH: Crown Prince Prince Mohammed bin Naif, deputy premier and interior minister, has approved the appointment of Waheeb Mohammed Al-Sahli as undersecretary for Madinah Governorate.

The appointment was based on the selection of Madinah Gov. Prince Faisal bin Salman.

Al-Sahli is considered one of the outstanding and qualified cadres in administrative work, where he has held a number of jobs at the Madinah Governorate. He was secretary of the Haj Committee in the Madinah Region, secretary-general of the Region Council, acting director general of services and assistant undersecretary for developmental affairs. He obtained his bachelor’s degree in political sciences from California University, USA.

Al-Sahli expressed his thanks to the crown prince and Madinah governor for the confidence they have placed in him, hoping to live up to their expectations.

In another development, the Madinah governor issued a directive on the assignment of Mohammed Ibrahim Abdulhamid Abbas as assistant undersecretary for developmental affairs and media spokesman of the governorate.

Abbas obtained a master’s degree in Projects Engineering Management from the Jeddah-based King Abdulaziz University. He is highly qualified with extensive work experience.

Abbas expressed happiness over the confidence reposed in him, which, he said, will be an incentive for more efforts and work.