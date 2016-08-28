  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 38 min 34 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Trump vows to begin deportations immediately if sworn in

World

Trump vows to begin deportations immediately if sworn in

Olivia Hampton | AFP |

Republican nominee Donald Trump speaks at "Joni's Roast and Ride" in Des Moines, Iowa, U.S., on Saturday. (REUTERS/Carlo Allegri)

WASHINGTON: Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump linked illegal immigration and employment Saturday, pledging to start deporting offenders as soon as he is sworn in should he become the White House’s next occupant.
Trump all the while courted the black vote, claiming that the shooting of basketball star Dwyane Wade’s cousin will make African Americans support him, but the move instead triggered a firestorm of criticism.
“On Day One, I am going to begin swiftly removing criminal illegal immigrants from this country — including removing the hundreds of thousands of criminal illegal immigrants that have been released into US communities under the Obama-Clinton administration,” Trump told supporters in Des Moines, Iowa.
Trump’s Democratic rival Hillary Clinton served as secretary of state during President Barack Obama’s first term in office. The next president will be sworn in on January 20.
“I am going to build a great border wall, institute nationwide e-verify, stop illegal immigrants from accessing welfare and entitlements and develop an exit-entry tracking system to ensure those who overstay their visas are quickly removed,” Trump warned.
The billionaire real estate magnate and former reality TV host — in a white baseball cap — said that “If we don’t enforce visa expiration dates, then we have an open border. It’s as simple as that.”
“A vote for Trump is a vote to have a nation of laws, a vote for Clinton is a vote for open borders,” he stressed.
Details of Trump’s immigration policies remain scant. He rallied much of his primary support with a controversial hard-line tone against illegal immigrants and his plan to build a wall on the Mexican border.
Some of his advisers are now reportedly urging him to tone down his signature policy priority.

Appeal to black voters
Trump also made appeals to black voters, promising to help African Americans find jobs.
“Every time an African American citizen, or any citizen, loses their job to an illegal immigrant, the rights of that American citizen have been totally violated,” he argued.
Hours before, Trump had tweeted: “Dwayne Wade’s cousin was just shot and killed walking her baby in Chicago,” initially misspelling the basketball player’s first name before correcting it later. “Just what I have been saying. African-Americans will VOTE TRUMP!“
He was referring to the shooting death on Friday of Nykea Aldridge during an exchange of gunfire between two men as she pushed a baby stroller in Chicago.
Trump’s comments unleashed a torrent of criticism spearheaded by actor Don Cheadle, who has starred in such films as “Hotel Rwanda” (2004), denouncing the bombastic billionaire for trying to score political points on the back of a murder.
“He doesn’t give a fkk. More red meat to his alt-right troglodytes,” Cheadle wrote on Twitter, referring to an ultra-conservative movement largely seen as white supremacist and anti-Semitic.
“You don’t get to cherry pick. All the architects on left and right have failed that city. But Drumpf ain’t the ansr.”
Cheadle lambasted the 2016 presidential election for being “like a Shakespearean farce except it could end in a mushroom cloud.”
Several hours after firing off his first tweet on Wade, Trump offered a more somber and contrite message: “My condolences to Dwyane Wade and his family, on the loss of Nykea Aldridge. They are in my thoughts and prayers.”

Comments

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in World

Indonesian priest injured in church attack

MEDAN Indonesia A knife wielding man stabbed a Catholic priest and tried to set off an explosive...

Daesh followers stage mass jailbreak in S. Philippines

ILIGAN Philippines Terrorists have staged a daring jailbreak in the southern Philippines freeing...

French resorts defiant even as burkini ban overturned

MARSEILLE France French resorts were defiant after a ban on the burkini in a Riviera town was...

Rousseff broke no laws, impeachment trial hears

BRAS LIA Suspended Brazilian president Dilma Rousseff s former economy minster testified Saturday...

Clinton receives intelligence briefing

WASHINGTON Hillary Clinton received a briefing from US intelligence officials on Saturday a...

China says school condemned in TV pollution report is safe

BEIJING Investigators in eastern China said they have not found high levels of pollution around a...

Myanmar actor jailed for cursing army with graffiti

YANGON A Myanmar actor was sentenced to nearly three years in prison for scribbling curse laden...

Filipinos back Duterte despite rising violence

MANILA On the day he was sworn into office President Rodrigo Duterte went to a Manila slum and...

Traffic chaos as truck hits, collapses bridge on UK highway

LONDON Witnesses and British emergency services say a truck has struck an overpass and collapsed...

British PM to trigger EU pull-out ‘without Parliament vote’

LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May wants to trigger Britain s withdrawal from the European Union...

Italy weeps for earthquake dead

ASCOLI PICENO Italy Italy held a tear drenched funeral Saturday for dozens of its earthquake...

Indian police arrest key Kashmiri separatist leader

SRINAGAR India Police in India s portion of Kashmir have arrested one of the key separatist...

Malaysian students rally to demand prime minister's arrest

By EILEEN NG Associated Press KUALA LUMPUR Malaysia AP Malaysian student activists led a rally...

Toll rises to 290 as Italy prepares state funeral for quake dead

ASCOLI PICENO Italy Authorities on Saturday said the death toll in a Italy a earthquake has risen...

Dhaka police kill 3 extremists, including attack 'mastermind'

DHAKA Bangladesh police stormed a militant hideout just outside Dhaka on Saturday shooting dead...

In latest US violence, mom fatally shot pushing baby in stroller

CHICAGO NBA star Dwyane Wade s cousin was shot and killed in Chicago on Friday while pushing her...

Around Arab News

King Salman invites 1,400 pilgrims worldwide to perform Haj

JEDDAH Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman has ordered the hosting of 1 400 Muslims...

35 dead as Turkish shelling, raids hit Syrian civilians

BEIRUT Turkish shelling and air strikes killed at least 35 Syrians on Sunday a monitor said in...

Indonesian priest injured in church attack

MEDAN Indonesia A knife wielding man stabbed a Catholic priest and tried to set off an explosive...

Daesh followers stage mass jailbreak in S. Philippines

ILIGAN Philippines Terrorists have staged a daring jailbreak in the southern Philippines freeing...

Trump vows to begin deportations immediately if sworn in

WASHINGTON Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump linked illegal immigration and employment...

Makkah museum a big draw

MAKKAH Pilgrims have started arriving in large numbers to perform Haj and the Two Holy Mosques...

Private schools asked to hire special education college grads

JEDDAH The Minister of Education Dr Ahmed Al Isa has issued a general circular to all private and...

Nibras, SABSA sign agreement to fight drugs

RIYADH The National Project on Prevention of Drugs Nibras and the Saudi Arabian Boy Scouts...

Crown prince OKs key appointment

JEDDAH Crown Prince Prince Mohammed bin Naif deputy premier and interior minister has approved...

Social media fame undermines culture

JEDDAH Celebrities on social media websites have managed to create their own bizarre world and...

Scholarship students in US make a mark with social work

JEDDAH Saudi scholarship students in the US have taken up the cudgels against attempts to distort...

$10bn boost: Global bond sale plans hailed

JEDDAH Economists see considerable benefits for the Kingdom from the government s plans to issue...

China refuses to link terrorism with religion

JEDDAH As Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman embarks on a historic visit to China Beijing s...

Health insurance for private sector retirees demanded

JEDDAH At a time when the General Organization for Social Insurance GOSI refuses to provide...

Health campaign to target Haj camps

RIYADH As part of its health awareness campaign during Haj the Ministry of Health MoH has...

Travelers from Brazil told to take precaution

JEDDAH The Health Ministry called on citizens and residents returning from Brazil and other Zika...