Daesh followers stage mass jailbreak in S. Philippines

This photo taken on August 23, 2016 shows Philippine soldiers guarding members of the Maute extremist group aboard a military vehicle in Marawi City in the southern island of Mindanao, a day after they were arrested at a military checkpoint and who were later on August 27 freed by their comrades in a daring jailbreak. (AFP / RICHELE UMEL)
MEDAN Indonesia A knife wielding man stabbed a Catholic priest and tried to set off an explosive...
WASHINGTON Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump linked illegal immigration and employment...
MARSEILLE France French resorts were defiant after a ban on the burkini in a Riviera town was...
BRAS LIA Suspended Brazilian president Dilma Rousseff s former economy minster testified Saturday...
WASHINGTON Hillary Clinton received a briefing from US intelligence officials on Saturday a...
BEIJING Investigators in eastern China said they have not found high levels of pollution around a...
YANGON A Myanmar actor was sentenced to nearly three years in prison for scribbling curse laden...
MANILA On the day he was sworn into office President Rodrigo Duterte went to a Manila slum and...
LONDON Witnesses and British emergency services say a truck has struck an overpass and collapsed...
LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May wants to trigger Britain s withdrawal from the European Union...
ASCOLI PICENO Italy Italy held a tear drenched funeral Saturday for dozens of its earthquake...
SRINAGAR India Police in India s portion of Kashmir have arrested one of the key separatist...
By EILEEN NG Associated Press KUALA LUMPUR Malaysia AP Malaysian student activists led a rally...
ASCOLI PICENO Italy Authorities on Saturday said the death toll in a Italy a earthquake has risen...
DHAKA Bangladesh police stormed a militant hideout just outside Dhaka on Saturday shooting dead...
CHICAGO NBA star Dwyane Wade s cousin was shot and killed in Chicago on Friday while pushing her...
