  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 19 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Adel Hussein Abdulla completes Baja Poland to stay in hunt for FIA T2 crown

Sports

Adel Hussein Abdulla completes Baja Poland to stay in hunt for FIA T2 crown

ARAB NEWS |

Adel Hussein Abdulla back in action at Baja Poland on Sunday. (AN photo)

SZCZECIN, Poland: Nissan’s Adel Hussein Abdulla bounced back from Saturday’s disappointment to set some solid stage times over the remaining four special stages of Columna Medica Baja Poland, round seven of the FIA World Cup for Cross-Country Rallies on Sunday.
The Qatari and French navigator Jean-Michel Polato suffered a broken suspension bracket on Saturday that prevented them from tackling the third stage, but TOK Sport team technicians repaired the damage without any problems on Saturday evening and Adel Hussein Abdulla was able to rejoin the competitive action in the FIA T2 Championship on Sunday and reach the rally finish in Szczecin in an unofficial eighth place.
The Qatari is chasing the FIA T2 title this season – open for drivers of cars entered as Series Production Cross-Country vehicles – and his Nissan Patrol has support from Nissan Qatar, Nissan Middle East and the Qatar Motor and Motorcycle Federation (QMMF).
Adel Hussein trailed series leader Yasir Saeidan by nine points at the start of the weekend, but the Saudi endured several punctured tires as well on Saturday afternoon and neither driver was able to benefit from a useful points’ haul in Poland.
Poland’s Robert Kufel, driving a Nissan Navara, dominated the early stages of the event in the T2 category, but he hit trouble on Sunday morning and this opened the door for Martin Sobiech to snatch the win in T2.
Kufel recovered well over the closing stages to move back ahead of Klaudia Podkalicka and snatch second place. Saeidan reached the finish in an unofficial seventh place, with Qatar’s Mohammed Al-Harqan in fifth.
“Obviously it was disappointing to have the problem on Saturday, but it could have been a lot worse,” said Adel Hussein. “Yasir also had problems and that meant he was not able to take full advantage of our issues and pull clear in the championship.”
Adel Hussein was unable to return to action for the second of Saturday’s 176.33km selective sections in the military area around Drawsko Pomorskie and was handed further time penalties. But the situation could have been a whole lot worse for the Qatari until his arch rival for the FIA T2 Championship, Yasir Saiedan, was also delayed and lost time.
Kufel reached the overnight halt with a seven-minute lead in the category over Martin Sobiech, as Saeidan slipped from second to seventh position after his own technical issues.
Two runs through two further shorter stages were planned for Sunday to complete the action before the ceremonial finish in the Szczecin Rally Park.
Saiedan was fastest through the 30.78km of the Dobra stage, as Kufel maintained the outright lead and Adel Hussein returned to action to record the sixth quickest time. Saeidan was the man to beat in the subsequent 17.65km of the Lubieszyn stage as well, although Adel Hussein was back in a competitive pace and third quickest on a stage where the T2-leading Kufel had his own fair share of problems.
Adel Hussein finished strongly with top three times on the last two stages and remains firmly in title contention heading to the penultimate round of the FIA World Cup in Morocco at the start of October.

2016 Columna Medica Baja Poland – positions after SS7 (T2 class):
1. Martin Sobiech (POL)/Inez Kieliba (POL) Mitsubishi Pajero 6hr 27min 00sec
2. Robert Kufel (POL)/Daniel Dymurski (POL) Nissan Navara 6hr 29min 21sec
3. Klaudia Podkalicka (POL)/Blazejj Czekan (POL) Mitsubishi Pajero 6hr 29min 54sec
4. Grzegorz Szwagrzyk (POL)/Jakub Moliter (POL) Mitsubishi Pajero 6hr 51min 15sec
5. Mohammed Al-Harqan (QAT)/Nasser Al-Kuwari (QAT) Toyota Land Cruiser 6hr 56min 28sec
6. Rebeka Jankowska (POL)/Grzegorz Jankowski (POL) Mitsubishi Pajero 7hr 06min 53sec
7. Yasir Saeidan (SAU)/Alexei Kuzmich (RUS) Toyota Land Cruiser 200 10hr 00min 54sec

Comments

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Sports

Seager sets shortstop record as Dodgers down Cubs 3-2

LOS ANGELES Corey Seager hit his 23rd home run to set a season record for Los Angeles Dodgers...

Filmmaster: Wowing global audience at Rio 2016

JEDDAH Filmmaster the company that has been awarded the Olympic and Paralympic ceremonies for Rio...

Rahal makes last-lap pass to win IndyCar race at Texas

FORT WORTH Texas Graham Rahal made a last lap pass and just held on to beat James Hinchcliffe in...

Windies win one-run thriller against India in record run blitz

FORT LAUDERDALE United States West Indies defeated India by one run in a record run laden...

Root, Morgan star as England takes 2-0 lead over Pakistan

LONDON Joe Root s 89 saw England to a four wicket win over Pakistan in the second one day...

Quintana climbs into Vuelta lead, Lagutin wins 8th stage

LA CAMPERONA Spain Nairo Quintana successfully attacked Chris Froome on the demanding summit...

Patrick Reed builds a 2-shot lead at The Barclays

FARMINGDALE N Y Patrick Reed s place in the Ryder Cup is looking better with each round at The...

Rosberg beats Verstappen to Belgian pole

SPA FRANCORCHAMPS Belgium Nico Rosberg bounced back and took full advantage of his Mercedes team...

Adel Hussein Abdulla under pressure to stay on course for Baja Poland finish

SZCZECIN Poland Nissan s Adel Hussein Abdulla faces a race against time to stay in contention for...

Aubemeyang nets twice as Dortmund off to winning start

BERLIN Pierre Emerick Aubameyang has resumed his duel with Robert Lewandowski to be the...

Radwanska sails into New Haven final

NEW HAVEN Connecticut Top seeded Agnieszka Radwanska breezed through her Connecticut Open...

Chelsea takes pole position; Arsenal ends winless run

LONDON Chelsea swept to the top of the Premier League with a 3 0 victory over Burnley while...

Sanchez homers again, Yankees rout Orioles 14-4

NEW YORK Rookie Gary Sanchez homered for the eighth time in nine games and drove in four runs as...

All Blacks rout Wallabies 29-9 to keep Bledisloe Cup

WELLINGTON New Zealand Winger Israel Dagg scored two tries as New Zealand beat Australia 29 9 in...

Ariya roars back to claim Calgary lead

LOS ANGELES Thailand s Ariya Jutanugarn roared back to form with a superb eight under par 64 to...

Webb solid in Cal debut, Bears crush Hawaii 51-31 Down Under

SYDNEY Davis Webb threw four touchdown passes and ran for another score in a sensational debut...

Around Arab News

Seager sets shortstop record as Dodgers down Cubs 3-2

LOS ANGELES Corey Seager hit his 23rd home run to set a season record for Los Angeles Dodgers...

Filmmaster: Wowing global audience at Rio 2016

JEDDAH Filmmaster the company that has been awarded the Olympic and Paralympic ceremonies for Rio...

Rahal makes last-lap pass to win IndyCar race at Texas

FORT WORTH Texas Graham Rahal made a last lap pass and just held on to beat James Hinchcliffe in...

Adel Hussein Abdulla completes Baja Poland to stay in hunt for FIA T2 crown

SZCZECIN Poland Nissan s Adel Hussein Abdulla bounced back from Saturday s disappointment to set...

Pakistan says 4 terrorists behind 2009 cricket attack killed

LAHORE Pakistan Pakistani officials said Sunday that four Islamic extremists allegedly involved...

Bangladesh hunts more extremists ahead of Kerry visit

DHAKA Bangladesh police said Sunday they were hunting more extremist leaders after shooting dead...

Drug users aren’t human: Duterte

MANILA Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte who is waging a bloody war on crime has justified the...

Deputy crown prince leaves for Asia tour

JEDDAH Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman second deputy premier and minister of defense has...

Singapore confirms 41 cases of locally-transmitted Zika virus

SINGAPORE Singapore authorities have confirmed 41 cases of locally transmitted Zika virus which...

10,000th Syrian reaches US this week in resettlement program

AMMAN Jordan The US will reach its target this week of taking in 10 000 Syrian war refugees in a...

Syrian rebels advance on Kurds as Turkish strikes kill 35

BEIRUT Turkey backed Syrian rebels seized a number of villages and towns from Kurdish led forces...

Iran arrests nuclear negotiator suspected of spying

DUBAI United Arab Emirates Iran has arrested a member of the negotiating team that reached a...

King Salman invites 1,400 pilgrims worldwide to perform Haj

JEDDAH Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman has ordered the hosting of 1 400 Muslims...

Indonesian priest injured in church attack

MEDAN Indonesia A knife wielding man stabbed a Catholic priest and tried to set off an explosive...

Daesh followers stage mass jailbreak in S. Philippines

ILIGAN Philippines Terrorists have staged a daring jailbreak in the southern Philippines freeing...

Trump vows to begin deportations immediately if sworn in

WASHINGTON Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump linked illegal immigration and employment...