Sports

Filmmaster: Wowing global audience at Rio 2016

ARAB NEWS |

Filmmaster-Rio Olympic Games closing ceremony. (AN photo)

JEDDAH: Filmmaster, the company that has been awarded the Olympic and Paralympic ceremonies for Rio 2016 and the Olympic torch relay, along with its partner SRCOM, gained another feather in its cap after it has successfully concluded the closing ceremony of this year’s magnificent and stirring 2016 Olympic Games in Brazil.
Filmmaster, known as a market leader in events and content creation, has presented a creative, vibrant and entertaining production encompassing the beauty and diversity of the city and the clear message of communion and fellowship celebrating achievements, friendship and breaking down of cultural barriers.
Filmmaster MEA Chairman, Piero Cozzi, said, “It would be an understatement to say that it was great opportunity to be part of the exciting 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro. An immense event like this where the whole world is watching and anticipating is something that will push your creativity to the limits to deliver an entirely captivating experience for everyone. We are really grateful for all efforts and hardwork of those who have made this project possible, a truly unforgettable one. To our partner SRCOM, who has done a great job as well, thank you.”
Huge production numbers full of art displays, dancing, singing and drumming have been put together for the closing ceremony to show Brasil’s culture and how the country has reinvented itself. Held at Maracanã Stadium with over 12,000 volunteer performers, the renowned Brazilian artists and personalities such as actor Tuca Andrada, the group Barbatuques — trendsetter in body percussion and choral singing inside and outside Brazil, singer & composer Martino Di Vila, Marisa Monte, Seu Jorge, Pelé, Paralamas do Sucesso are just a few names that graced the spectacular event.
In addition, Filmmaster substituted the high tech and the obsession with huge electronic and mechatronic effects for an old school and analogic ingenuity. The company showed a solid concept rich in visual exuberance and true emotion.
Fast facts of the Olympic ceremony :
• 12,000 volunteer performers
• 150 professionals from around the world – production staff
• 1,000 production volunteers
• 3,000 kg of fireworks
• 2,000 lights
• Fernando Meirelles, Brazilian director, Oscar nominee in 2004, is one of the three directors of the Olympic ceremonies. Two other talented directors — Daniela Thomas and Andrucha Waddington, joined him.
• Paralympic ceremony directors – Vik Muniz, Rubens Paiva and Fred Gelli

