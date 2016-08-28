South Africa strikes at New Zealand top order

CENTURION, South Africa: South African captain Faf du Plessis ground out a century and was rewarded for his patience when New Zealand lost three quick wickets before the close of play on the second day of the second Test at SuperSport Park on Sunday.

New Zealand finished the day on 38 for three, 443 runs behind South Africa’s first innings total of 481 for eight declared.

In an era of rapid scoring in Test cricket, much of South Africa’s innings was a return to a more attritional age, with the run rate hovering at around three runs an over.

Du Plessis was particularly cautious as he tiptoed to a fifth Test century off 225 balls.

But it paid off for South Africa as reunited fast bowling pair Dale Steyn and Vernon Philander ripped out both openers before Ross Taylor was run out.

It left New Zealand in deep trouble in a match, which will decide the series after the weather-hit, abandoned first Test in Durban.

Martin Guptill survived a sharp chance to Stiaan van Zyl at third slip off Philander when he was on four, with the ball bursting through the fielder’s hands for four more runs. But he gave a more straightforward chance to the same fielder in Philander’s next over without adding to his score.

Steyn then had the left-handed Tom Latham caught behind off an inside edge for four, although it seemed a controversial decision. Umpire Paul Reiffel gave the batsman not out and South Africa sought a review.

It was clear that the ball had deviated off the batsman’s trousers but only the faintest flicker on the ultra-edge device gave any indication that it had touched the bat first. But television umpire Richard Illingworth decided it was enough evidence to overturn his colleague’s decision.

Much then depended on New Zealand captain Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor, his most experienced teammate. Taylor was struck twice, on the shoulder and arm, by lifting deliveries from Steyn and scored only one before pushing a ball from Kagiso Rabada to midwicket. He set off for a run, was sent back by Williamson and was beaten by a direct hit from Temba Bavuma.

Du Plessis bemoaned the failure of his batsmen to convert good starts into big scores in the first Test and seemed determined to set an example against steady bowling on a pitch still offering some help to the seam bowlers.

Apart from a burst of scoring immediately after lunch, it was slow going for Du Plessis, who reached fifty off 130 balls.

A largely defensive innings included one extravagant shot, which almost cost him his wicket. After laboring to 18 off 86 balls, he pulled a short ball from Trent Boult and the ball went for six through the hands of Henry Nicholls, running along the midwicket boundary.

It took South Africa 66 overs to add 198 runs to their overnight total of 283 for three. JP Duminy, 67 not out overnight, made 88 off 158 balls, with 13 fours, before he was caught behind off Tim Southee, getting a faint edge to an attempted pull against a bouncer.





SCOREBOARD



South Africa (first innings):

S. Cook c Williamson b Bracewell 56

Q. de Kock c Boult b Wagner 82

H. Amla c Watling b Wagner 58

J. Duminy c Watling b Southee 88

F. du Plessis not out 112

T. Bavuma c Bracewell b Wagner 8

S. van Zyl c Taylor b Wagner 35

V. Philander b Wagner 8

K. Rabada c Nicholls b Santner 7

D. Steyn not out 13

Extras: 14

Total: (for 8 wkts decl) 481

Fall of wkts: 1-133, 2-151, 3-246, 4-342, 5-342, 6-426, 7-442, 8-463.

Bowling: Southee 35-4-114-1, Boult 35.4-7-107-0, Bracewell 30.2-9-98-1, Santner 14-1-62-1, Wagner 39-8-86-5.



New Zealand (first innings):

M. Guptill c Van Zyl b Philander 8

T. Latham c De Kock b Steyn 4

K. Williamson not out 15

R. Taylor run out (Bavuma) 1

H. Nicholls not out 4

Extras: 6

Total: (for 3 wkts) 38

Fall of wkts: 1-13, 2-13, 3-26.

Bowling: Steyn 8-2-18-1, Philander 4-1-10-1, Rabada 4-0-9-0 (1w).