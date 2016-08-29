Two citizens ordered to pay SR506,000 in alimony

RIYADH: In two separate rulings, courts in Taif and Jeddah have ordered two citizens to pay SR506,000 in delayed alimony to their divorced wives and children.

The court in Taif ordered a citizen to pay SR360,000 to his divorced wife and sons after he abstained from paying them for a couple of years.

Earlier, his wife lodged a lawsuit at the Taif General Court against her former husband, asking for alimony and money she had spent on her children over several years.

After the case reached the judge in the second implementation court, he issued an executive order obliging the husband to pay the alimony. However, the husband did not respond until his government e-services were suspended and, accordingly, he delivered a certified check for SR360,000 to his former wife.

In the second case, the implementation court in Jeddah issued an executive order obliging a husband to pay SR146,000 to his ex-wife, which represented the total alimony he had agreed to pay earlier.

The court also ordered deduction of SR2,000 from his monthly salary to be doubled during the two Eids and treatment of children through medical insurance cards.