Archaeological finds reflect Saudi Arabia’s rich heritage

DAMMAM: Recent archaeological findings in the Eastern Province show that the area was home to a civilization more than 7,000 years ago.

These discoveries by Saudi and international teams, under the supervision of the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage (SCTNH), highlight the cultural and historical heritage of the Kingdom.

The findings also reflect on the Eastern Province’s important role in the commercial dealings between the peoples of ancient civilizations.

Surveys conducted so far show that there are more than 300 archaeological sites in the region, representing different periods dating back to the Stone Age.

The discovery of many historical monuments highlights the civilization and the traditional architecture of the area.

Al-Rakah district, one of the archaeological sites in Dammam, contains an ancient village dating back to the period of early Islam. It has about 20 houses, in addition to rooms and residential units, including pieces of pottery and porcelain, glass, steatite and metal pieces that belong to the first and second centuries of the Islamic era.

The Thaj ancient city, about 80 km west of Jubail, is one of the most important archaeological sites in the Eastern Province. Most historians believe that Thaj was built in the period of the Greeks, following the conquest of Alexander in 330 B.C.

The most important discovery in the city was Thaj’s gold treasure that includes remains of a girl on a wooden bed, with three gold bands on her head. In addition, she wore three gold necklaces, one of which is 38.5 cm long, decorated with rubies, turquoise and pearls. The second one is made of 18 pearls hung by a golden thread, while the third necklace is 22.5 cm in length.

The discovery reflects the multicultural aspect of the Thaj civilization, most notably the technical side of the precious metals industry.

Human habitation on Tarout Island goes back to pre-5,000 BC era. It is considered one of the most ancient sites that were inhabited by humans on the Arabian Peninsula.

The most important collection found on Tarout was a golden statue representing Ashtaroot, a female deity. The statue was found placed on the ground in one of the palm groves. Besides, there are many other statues, copper and pottery vessels and traditional weapons that were found there and are now being displayed in Riyadh Museum.

The island played a significant role in trade in the entire Gulf region. It was a central point for trade between Mesopotamia and along the coastal areas in the east of the Arabian Peninsula. Its strong relationships with many of the urbanized areas along the region were well known.

President of the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage Prince Sultan bin Salman said the archaeological finds confirm the prime position people of the peninsula enjoyed among the nations of the world in religious, political, economic and cultural spheres in ancient times.