Consult local lawyer while signing deals in Turkey

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has advised its citizens traveling to Turkey to comply with regulations and sign contracts with the help of certified lawyers in the host country.

The advice, which came from the Saudi Embassy in Turkey, stressed the importance of using the Turkish language in documenting contracts and bank documents when transferring money for purchasing or signing contracts.

In this context, the embassy called on citizens to visit the commercial mission in Istanbul to acquaint themselves with the commercial, industrial and investment regulations of the host country, or for any legal assistance in this regard though its embassy or the consulate general in Istanbul.

Earlier, the Saudi Foreign Ministry advised citizens to keep copies of their passport, ID and entry visa in their mobile phones or in their e-mails.

The ministry also issued instructions for Saudis traveling abroad to make themselves aware of regulations of the host countries, whether related to tourism, education or investments.