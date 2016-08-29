Anti-begging program launched

RIYADH: Labor and Social Development Minister Mufrej Al-Haqabani on Sunday launched an awareness program here to combat begging via short messages through mobile phone users.

Speaking to the press, Assistant Undersecretary for Social Welfare at the Ministry of Labor and Social Development Naif Al-Subhi said the campaign seeks to raise awareness among citizens to deal with begging in a negative manner.

While discouraging all forms of begging, the official said the messages will tell the citizens how to turn down beggars, requesting that they divert beggars to charitable organizations that are meant to look after and rehabilitate them. “There are several organizations spread throughout the Kingdom to serve these beggars,” he noted.

“The whole idea of the program is to eradicate begging from society and help the beggars lead a decent life,” he said.

Early this year, an anti-begging law was drafted by the Committee for Family, Social and Youth Affairs at the Shoura Council. The proposal stipulates that anyone found using children and the disabled as beggars could be jailed for two years and fined up to SR30,000. One article stipulates that first-time offenders must not stay in the welfare home for more than five days from the date of arrest. Another details the punishments for beggars. Saudi beggars cannot be held in the welfare home for more than six months or pay a fine of SR10,000. Arrested a second time, Saudi beggars can be held in the welfare home for one year or pay a fine of SR20,000 or both.

If they are caught a third time, adult Saudi beggars can be imprisoned for two years and fined SR30,000 or both. If caught a fourth time, punishments will be doubled according to the times of begging, and might include confiscation of money made through begging, which will be given to charitable societies.

In June, 150 beggars were arrested in the Eastern Province and Riyadh over a period of three weeks.

In Riyadh, 90 beggars, including 34 children, were arrested in the first four days of Ramadan, the police reported Monday. The individuals were of various nationalities and age groups.

In the Eastern Province, 60 beggars were arrested in raids. They included three Saudis, said Abdullatif Al-Naeem, director of the anti-begging committee. He said the Labor and Social Development Ministry has plans, with other government agencies, to combat the practice.

Al-Naeem said that there is a significant increase in begging every Ramadan because of the tendency of Muslims to be more charitable, so inspections are intensified near traffic lights, mosques, public gardens, markets and ATMs to arrest beggars. He said the government is working with private charities to create awareness about the negative effects of begging, and provide training to young Saudis in preparation to find work.