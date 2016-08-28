  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 7 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Royal visit to Japan and China will lend new dimension to ties

World

Royal visit to Japan and China will lend new dimension to ties

Ghazanfar Ali Khan |

RIYADH: The Kingdom’s East Asia policy is about to receive a significant push, when Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman undertakes visits to China and Japan this week.
Prince Mohammed, who is also minister of defense and chief of the influential Council of Economic and Development Affairs, plans to visit China on Aug. 29-31 and Japan for four days.
From Japan, Prince Mohammed will return to China to chair the Kingdom’s delegation to the Sept. 4-5 summit of G20 leaders in the eastern Chinese city of Hangzhou, said a royal court statement, Sunday.
The deputy crown prince is likely to present to the G20 his economic reform plan, which envisages state spending of around SR270 billion in the next five years on projects to diversify the Saudi economy.
Speaking on the occasion of the visit of Prince Mohammed to Japan, Setsuo Ohmori, charge d’affaires at the Japanese embassy, said: “We would like to extend our wholehearted welcome to Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed… he is well-known in Japan as he has launched a wide range of initiatives to bring about reforms in the Kingdom.”

This visit should be a good opportunity for Japanese leaders and businessmen to look to Saudi Vision 2030, he added.
Ohmori said that “the Kingdom and Japan would agree upon renewal of economic cooperation in different fields, such as energy, industrial development, promotion of small and medium enterprises among others.”
The visit of Prince Mohammed to Tokyo is also expected to pave the way for diversification of the bilateral ties including security cooperation and cultural exchanges, he said.
Discussions with Japan for an MOU for cooperation in the energy sector is likely to be on agenda as it was recently approved by the Saudi cabinet, according to an SPA report.
Japan, which imports about 1.2 million barrels a day, and China, about 1 million barrels a day, are not only major energy customers of Saudi Arabia but also partners on a variety of energy-related joint ventures and partnerships.
In fact, Saudi Aramco continues to seek investment in Asian refineries in India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam as well as China.
On several occasions in the past, China and Saudi Arabia have discussed growth prospects and areas of cooperation and found mutual interests in crude oil storage, logistics, infrastructure, industrial development, mining, technology, energy, renewables and sovereign wealth funds.
According to a Reuters report, Saudi Arabia plans to discuss energy cooperation agreements with China and Japan.
The report has referred to a decision made by the Saudi cabinet last Monday.
The Cabinet has approved to delegate a number of ministers to discuss with the Chinese side the following projects: a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to cooperate in the energy sector; an initial cooperation memorandum in the field of crude storage, said the report.
Referring to the visit of Prince Mohammed to China, Lu Kang, a spokesman of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said that “at the invitation of Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli of the State Council, Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman will visit China from Aug. 29 to Aug. 31 and join Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli for the first meeting of the high-level committee between governments of China and Saudi Arabia.”
Prince Mohammed will also attend the 11th G20 Summit, he added.
On the expanding energy cooperation between the Kingdom and Asia, a report said that Saudi Arabia has traditionally accounted for most of the crude imports by Asia, the world’s biggest oil-consuming region.
China and Japan are the front runners in term of oil consumption.
But the Kingdom is keen to diversify its relations with these two major countries in non-oil sector within the framework of the Saudi Vision 2030.

Comments

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in World

Singapore confirms 41 cases of locally transmitted Zika virus

SINGAPORE Singapore authorities have confirmed 41 cases of locally transmitted Zika virus which...

Badly handled Brexit would send Europe ‘down the drain’

BERLIN German Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel said on Sunday that if Britain s exit from the...

Filipino militants stage jailbreak

CAGAYAN DE ORO Philippines extremists supporting the Daesh group freed eight fellow militants in...

Drug users aren’t human: Duterte

MANILA Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte who is waging a bloody war on crime has justified the...

Four extremists behind 2009 cricket attack killed: Pakistan

LAHORE Pakistani officials said Sunday that four extremists allegedly involved in a 2009 attack...

Bangladesh hunts more extremists ahead of Kerry’s visit

DHAKA Bangladesh police said Sunday they were hunting more extremist leaders after shooting dead...

Pope mulls Italy quake visit as survivors dig in

AMATRICE Italy Pope Francis said Sunday he wanted to visit some of the Italian villages...

Rivals claim victory as Gabon waits for vote results

LIBREVILLE Gabon s President Ali Bongo and his only serious rival have both claimed victory in...

Former Obama aide calls Trump a ‘psychopath’

WASHINGTON A former top adviser to President Barack Obama on Sunday labeled Donald Trump a...

Merkel rejects Muslim migrant ban, urges fair distribution

BERLIN German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Sunday slammed those countries in Europe who say they...

Pakistan says 4 terrorists behind 2009 cricket attack killed

LAHORE Pakistan Pakistani officials said Sunday that four Islamic extremists allegedly involved...

Bangladesh hunts more extremists ahead of Kerry visit

DHAKA Bangladesh police said Sunday they were hunting more extremist leaders after shooting dead...

Drug users aren’t human: Duterte

MANILA Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte who is waging a bloody war on crime has justified the...

Singapore confirms 41 cases of locally-transmitted Zika virus

SINGAPORE Singapore authorities have confirmed 41 cases of locally transmitted Zika virus which...

Indonesian priest injured in church attack

MEDAN Indonesia A knife wielding man stabbed a Catholic priest and tried to set off an explosive...

Daesh followers stage mass jailbreak in S. Philippines

ILIGAN Philippines Terrorists have staged a daring jailbreak in the southern Philippines freeing...

Around Arab News

Kingdom and Pakistan pledge to bolster links

RIYADH Saudi Arabia and Pakistan have pledged to step up their cooperation and consultation in...

MoL OKs plan to localize jobs in social sector

JEDDAH Minister of Labor and Social Development Mufrej Al Haqabani approved a Nitaqat decision to...

Royal visit to Japan and China will lend new dimension to ties

RIYADH The Kingdom s East Asia policy is about to receive a significant push when Deputy Crown...

Children bear the brunt of brutal Houthi shelling

NAJRAN Nine year old Yahya didn t know that he would be suddenly robbed of his life nor did his...

Anti-begging program launched

RIYADH Labor and Social Development Minister Mufrej Al Haqabani on Sunday launched an awareness...

Consult local lawyer while signing deals in Turkey

RIYADH Saudi Arabia has advised its citizens traveling to Turkey to comply with regulations and...

Archaeological finds reflect Saudi Arabia’s rich heritage

DAMMAM Recent archaeological findings in the Eastern Province show that the area was home to a...

Two citizens ordered to pay SR506,000 in alimony

RIYADH In two separate rulings courts in Taif and Jeddah have ordered two citizens to pay SR506...

Govt launches ‘no vaccine, no Haj’ campaign this year

JEDDAH The Ministry of Health has embarked on its new campaign titled No vaccine no Haj aimed at...

Call 911 in emergency during Haj, says ministry

JEDDAH The National Center for Joint Security Operations NCSO of the Ministry of Interior MoI on...

Universities hire part-time staff ‘to evade Saudization’

TAIF A number of universities have reportedly resorted to hiring part time Saudi staff with...

Labor Ministry links services with NIC

JEDDAH The Ministry of Labor and Social Development has linked all client and user information to...

Death row convict Lankan maid deported after jail term

RIYADH A Sri Lankan woman who received the death sentence after being convicted of adultery in...

Heavy fines, deportation await Haj rules violators

JEDDAH The Makkah Governorate has issued a package of penalties to be imposed on individuals and...

SCTNH earmarks 3 sites for tourism development

JEDDAH The Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage SCTNH put at the disposal of...

SFDA warns against smuggled drugs being sold via social media

JEDDAH With social media accounts and applications having become a black market for medicine and...