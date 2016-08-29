  • Search form

Saudi Arabia

Makkah governor inspects Haj preparations at holy sites

Arab News

Makkah Gov. Prince Khalid Al-Faisal, accompanied by various officials, inspect preparations at the holy sites in Makkah on Monday. (SPA)

Makkah Gov. Prince Khalid Al-Faisal, accompanied by various officials, inspect preparations at the holy sites in Makkah on Monday. (SPA)

Makkah Gov. Prince Khalid Al-Faisal, accompanied by various officials, inspect transportation facilities in Makkah on Monday. (SPA)

Makkah Gov. Prince Khalid Al-Faisal is pictured with workers at holy sites in Makkah on Monday. (SPA)

MAKKAH: Prince Khalid Al-Faisal, the governor of Makkah region and adviser to the King, on Monday inspected preparations at the holy sites in Makkah for the forthcoming Haj pilgrimage.
He was shown various aspects of preparations being made, such as transportation, lighting and airconditioning, maintenance, housing facilities for pilgrims, security, water supply, medical and emergency services.
After the inspection, he noted that eight hospitals in holy sites and 128 health centers were also ready for service.

