  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 2 min 18 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Driverless taxi firm eyes operations in 10 cities by 2020

Motoring

Driverless taxi firm eyes operations in 10 cities by 2020

Martin Abbugao | AFP |

A driverless car is seen on a trial test on the road in Singapore on August 29, 2016. A US compnny which launched the world's first public trials of driverless cars in Singapore plans to expand the tests in three other Asian countries, a company executive said August 29. / AFP / ROSLAN RAHMAN

SINGAPORE: A US software firm which chose Singapore for the world’s first public trial of driverless taxis hopes to be operating in 10 Asian and US cities by 2020, an executive said Monday.
Doug Parker, nuTonomy’s chief operating officer, said the firm is eyeing tests by early next year in three other Asian countries which he declined to name.
He said an announcement of the test venues would be made within the next month or so.
The company last week kicked off the world’s first driverless taxi service in a limited trial for invited people in a Singapore research campus.
Parker, 41, said nuTonomy was also considering trials in the Middle East, the United States and Britain.
More than a dozen people in Singapore have already experienced a ride in the “robo-taxi” within the confines of one-north, an enclave of technology and science research institutes outside the central business district.
“I think people are pretty excited that the car is driving itself. I would say they start apprehensive and scared but by the second block they start to enjoy it,” Parker said.
The current test car — a modified Mitsubishi i-MiEV electric vehicle — plies a 2.5 square mile (4.0 square km) area with set pick-up and drop off points. Trips must be booked through the company’s smartphone app and are currently by invitation only.
Five other test cars — Renault Zoes — will be added to the fleet next month.
Data from the experiment will feed into the rollout of driverless taxis across Singapore in 2018, said Parker, adding that by 2020 “we would like to be in 10 cities in Asia, the United States and maybe Europe.”
He also said a number of real-estate developers from Asia and the United States have contacted the company “about how they can use autonomous cars in their eco-friendly communities.”
Parker said the vehicle, equipped with sophisticated laser, radar and cameras, has so far experienced navigating among buses, slowing down at pedestrian lanes and adjusting to unplanned street scenes.
“One day we pulled out of here and literally five buses of schoolchildren pulled up on this very narrow street. And the buses were trading positions,” he said
“We’ve seen forklifts, we’ve seen people with wheelbarrows just right here on this one street.”
Parker said nuTonomy chose Singapore for the public tests rather than Silicon Valley because of the presence of a “loyal technical talent” — including people with doctorates in robotics — whom it does not have to share with other companies like Ford and Apple.
The company also has the full support of the Singapore government and the city-state’s flat terrain, well-marked roads and disciplined drivers make it well suited for driverless cars, Parker said.

Comments

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Motoring

Road terrorism

I was surprised to read on social media that an Egyptian motoring journalist was blaming vehicles...

Aston Martin reveals Vanquish Zagato Volante at Pebble Beach

LONDON Driven by overwhelming customer interest for the previously revealed Coupe Aston Martin...

Audi ups its half-year sales by 5.2%

AUDI has started the second half of the year with sales growth In July the company sold 149 400...

Lamborghini displays historical models and offers test drives

LONDON Lamborghini will celebrate past and present at this year s Salon Prive with activities...

Ford extends production of GT for two more years

LONDON Ford Performance is adding two more years of production for the all new carbon fiber Ford...

Saudi market ‘is strong and GM offers value vehicles’

LONDON GM is known for its wide ranging brands that meet most consumer s needs in the region In...

BMW 4 Series tested in UK: Blistering turbo performance and luxury trim

LONDON The BMW 4 Series is a stylish sports car with excellent handling and a responsive twin...

Off-road capabilities of Cayenne tested in KSA

Porsche Cayenne s off road credentials were tested to their limits at a drive event organized by...

Rolls Royce Dawn wins German Council awards

LONDON The German Design Council has recognized the outstanding design of the new Rolls Royce...

Ford seeks autonomous vehicles by 2021

LONDON Ford has announced its intent to have a high volume fully autonomous vehicles in...

Investment in classics

If you know your classic cars you can achieve rates of return higher than those investments in...

Nissan unveils Maxima in Saudi market

LONDON Following its regional launch in the Middle East Nissan has unveiled the all new Nissan...

Historical coach-built models on parade

The Concours of Elegance 2016 held at Windsor Castle between Sept 2 Sept 4 will be showcasing...

Nissan reveals the future of electric vehicles

LONDON Nissan has unveiled a working prototype of its futuristic BladeGlider vehicle combining...

Cadillac V-Series offers luxury and track-ready performance

Cadillac s ATS V and CTS V are dual purpose luxury performers they both serve as luxury vehicles...

A million Audi Q5s produced at Ingolstadt

LONDON The one millionth Audi Q5 drove off the production line at Audi s main plant in Ingolstadt...

Around Arab News

Driverless taxi firm eyes operations in 10 cities by 2020

SINGAPORE A US software firm which chose Singapore for the world s first public trial of...

Makkah governor inspects Haj preparations at holy sites

MAKKAH Prince Khalid Al Faisal the governor of Makkah region and adviser to the King on Monday...

Endwell, New York, wins Little League World Series

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT Pennsylvania As Ryan Harlost stepped to the mound on Sunday he took it all in...

Rangers hang on to edge Indians, build AL West lead

ARLINGTON Texas Texas survived a nervous ninth inning and beat Cleveland 2 1 on Sunday in the...

Brock Osweiler leads Texans to 34-24 victory over Cardinals

HOUSTON Brock Osweiler threw for 146 yards and a touchdown and Houston intercepted two of Carson...

Larson takes advantage of late restart for first Cup victory

BROOKLYN Michigan Kyle Larson raced to his first Sprint Cup victory Sunday taking the lead on a...

Houthi rocket attack wounds 3 in Jazan

JAZAN Another rocket attack by Houthi militias from Yemen wounded three Saudis in the southern...

Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed arrives in China

BEIJING Saudi Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman second deputy premier and minister of...

Duterte says no genocide in his bloody drug war

MANILA Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte defended his bloody anti drug campaign on Monday...

Singapore wages war on mosquitoes as suspected Zika cases reach 50

SINGAPORE Singapore clinics Monday reported more Zika infections bringing the suspected total to...

Brussels crime lab attacked to ‘destroy evidence’

BRUSSELS Attackers rammed a car through the gates of Belgium s national crime laboratory on...

Daesh ‘connected’ to Bangladesh, says Kerry, offering security aid

DHAKA The United States believes that elements of Daesh are connected to operatives in Bangladesh...

Daesh-claimed bombing against Yemen army recruits kills 60

AEN Yemen A Daesh group militant rammed his explosives laden car into an army recruitment center...

Lightning strike kills more than 300 reindeer in Norway

STOCKHOLM More than 300 wild reindeer have been killed by lighting in central Norway in what...

France’s Sarkozy says would change constitution to ban burkinis

PARIS Former French president Nicholas Sarkozy said on Monday he would change the country s...

Indian officials reimpose curfew in Kashmir’s main city

SRINAGAR India Authorities on Monday lifted a curfew imposed in most parts of Indian controlled...