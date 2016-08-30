  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 20 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • HRC records 23,416 labor cases

Saudi Arabia

HRC records 23,416 labor cases

ARAB NEWS |

JEDDAH: While five provinces registered a noted increase in the number of labor cases, reaching 23,416, sources at the Human Rights Commission said Saudis from private companies who filed complaints ranked first in labor issues which were received by the commission during 2015 and 2016.
The number of Saudis who filed complaints reached 259, while Egyptians ranked second with seven complaints, Syrians came third with five complaints, Yemenis followed with four cases, Palestinians, Indians and Pakistanis had three complaints each. Bangladeshis and Sri Lankans filed two complaints each, and Jordanian, Somali, Mali and Indonesians filed one complaint each.
The number of complaints against sponsors and private companies reached 142 individuals; while the number of complainants from Saudi banks reached 21 individuals; those who complained from recruitment offices stood at one person; and the number of complainants against hospitals reached 12 people. Cases in conflicts between individuals and companies reached 95 cases; demands to adopt suggestions reached five; legal consultations reached 21; objections to administrative decisions reached 39; review applications reached 32; compensations applications reached 16; medical mistakes reached seven; and complaints against long procedures reached nine.
The preliminary and higher committees at the Ministry of Labor stated in a report that the number of labor cases reached 23,416 cases in five provinces. The number of affected Saudis reached 2,326 people, while residents reached 5,463.
Makkah province registered 709 affected Saudis and 1,332 residents; the number of affected Saudis in Jeddah reached 3,702, and residents reached 4,565; Madinah had 1,562 Saudis and 1,336; Abha had 425 Saudis and 1,241 residents; Jazan had 172 Saudis and 367 residents; Yanbu had 286 Saudis and 490 residents; while Taif had 430 Saudis and 559 residents.
Lawyer and legal adviser Tahfer Saeed Al-Salem said the majority of labor problems in Jeddah, Makkah and Riyadh result from unfair dismissals, saying that unpaid salaries of workers are due to the problems related to loss of capital because of unsuccessful projects.
He added that around 80 percent of these cases end with a judicial ruling from the labor committee. He revealed that preliminary and higher committees suffer from lack of clear vision, and are unable to notify workers about the length of time each issue stays with each committee.

Comments

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Saudi Arabia

Security agencies war on terror highlighted

JEDDAH The Cabinet in its weekly meeting on Monday appreciated the ongoing efforts of security...

Prince Faisal opens new Saudia building in Madinah

JEDDAH Madinah Gov Prince Faisal bin Salman opened the new building of the Saudi Arabian Airlines...

Ministries ready for second phase of telecom sector Saudization

RIYADH The Ministries of Interior Labor and Social Development Municipal and Rural Affairs...

Two senior ministers join Sri Lankan Haj pilgrims

RIYADH Two senior ministers from Colombo will join Sri Lankan pilgrims during this Haj the island...

Red Crescent transports 760 cases per day

RIYADH The Saudi Red Crescent Authority SRCA has been playing a very important role in society by...

Woman killed, nine injured in car crash

AL AHSA A woman was killed and nine people were seriously injured when two vehicles collided on...

KSYC in deal to support scholarship students in US

RIYADH The King Salman Youth Center KSYC and the Saudi cultural mission in the United States...

Transport Ministry to employ women

RIYADH Transport Minister Sulaiman Al Hamdan has ordered departments in his ministry to have...

Saudi recognized for work on energy consumption

RIYADH Yousef Al Shammari A Saudi researcher at the University of Vienna has won recognition...

Visit takes China ties to new level

BEIJING Saudi Ambassador to China Turki bin Mohammed Al Madhi has stressed the importance of...

Energy main axis in Saudi-Chinese relations

JEDDAH A friendship which has deepened and strengthened coupled with integrative bilateral...

KSA, China get down to business

BEIJING Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman second deputy premier and minister of defense...

Foreign remittances see 35 percent drop

JEDDAH The remittances sent by foreigners to their families fell by 35 percent or SR5 5 billion...

Raids to begin as full Saudization of mobile shops ‘dialled’

JEDDAH The Ministry of Labor and Social Development has refused requests by cellphone stores to...

Filipino Muslims in Makkah region happy with Duterte appointees

MAKKAH Filipino Muslim leaders in Makkah region are elated over the appointment of two Muslims to...

Cabinet backs international peace initiative for Yemen

JEDDAH The Cabinet on Monday gave its full backing to the recent international peace initiative...

Around Arab News

Security agencies war on terror highlighted

JEDDAH The Cabinet in its weekly meeting on Monday appreciated the ongoing efforts of security...

Prince Faisal opens new Saudia building in Madinah

JEDDAH Madinah Gov Prince Faisal bin Salman opened the new building of the Saudi Arabian Airlines...

HRC records 23,416 labor cases

JEDDAH While five provinces registered a noted increase in the number of labor cases reaching 23...

Ministries ready for second phase of telecom sector Saudization

RIYADH The Ministries of Interior Labor and Social Development Municipal and Rural Affairs...

Two senior ministers join Sri Lankan Haj pilgrims

RIYADH Two senior ministers from Colombo will join Sri Lankan pilgrims during this Haj the island...

Red Crescent transports 760 cases per day

RIYADH The Saudi Red Crescent Authority SRCA has been playing a very important role in society by...

Woman killed, nine injured in car crash

AL AHSA A woman was killed and nine people were seriously injured when two vehicles collided on...

KSYC in deal to support scholarship students in US

RIYADH The King Salman Youth Center KSYC and the Saudi cultural mission in the United States...

Transport Ministry to employ women

RIYADH Transport Minister Sulaiman Al Hamdan has ordered departments in his ministry to have...

Saudi recognized for work on energy consumption

RIYADH Yousef Al Shammari A Saudi researcher at the University of Vienna has won recognition...

Visit takes China ties to new level

BEIJING Saudi Ambassador to China Turki bin Mohammed Al Madhi has stressed the importance of...

Energy main axis in Saudi-Chinese relations

JEDDAH A friendship which has deepened and strengthened coupled with integrative bilateral...

KSA, China get down to business

BEIJING Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman second deputy premier and minister of defense...

Foreign remittances see 35 percent drop

JEDDAH The remittances sent by foreigners to their families fell by 35 percent or SR5 5 billion...

Raids to begin as full Saudization of mobile shops ‘dialled’

JEDDAH The Ministry of Labor and Social Development has refused requests by cellphone stores to...

Kingdom closes Bonn academy

BERLIN Saudi Arabia is closing a government sponsored school in Germany The Saudi Embassy said...