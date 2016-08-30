Prince Faisal opens new Saudia building in Madinah

JEDDAH: Madinah Gov. Prince Faisal bin Salman opened the new building of the Saudi Arabian Airlines (Saudia) in Madinah in the presence of Saudia Director General Saleh Al-Jasser and other officials.



The new building contains all departments of the national carrier, including those delivering services like booking and sales.

The governor toured all sections in the new building, including a training hall. The building is composed of four floors and occupies an area of 6,000 sq. meters.

Prince Faisal viewed a presentation of the National Transformation Program 2020 with the major initiatives to be undertaken by Saudia, such as investment in human resources, upgrading the fleet of planes, increasing domestic and foreign seating capacity and improving services.

The presentation included a briefing on what has been achieved in the context of the NTP in the first year since the launch of the program: Signing a deal on sending 5,000 Saudi youths to study avionics and aircraft maintenance, a deal for the delivery of 50 planes, part of which were delivered two weeks ago, Al-Bayraq and Adeel Air, and development of electronic services system.

Prince Faisal also was briefed on the operational plans of the Haj season and services provided to the pilgrims at the arrival and departure lounges at Prince Mohammed bin Abdul Aziz International Airport in Madinah.

He instructed officials to redouble efforts in a manner that will allow pilgrims to perform their rituals easily and comfortably.

Prince Faisal said the new building is an added, outstanding, advantage to the region, and is expected to provide the best services to citizens, and Haj and Umrah pilgrims.

He thanked Al-Jasser, his colleagues and all the Saudia staff in Madinah for their efforts to improve performance of the national carrier.

Al-Jasser thanked Prince Faisal for inaugurating the new building and for his continued support to the airline’s activities.

Madinah is one of major stations of Saudia, ranking fourth after Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam.