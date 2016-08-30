  • Search form

Saudi Arabia

Security agencies war on terror highlighted

Arab News |

JEDDAH: The Cabinet, in its weekly meeting on Monday, appreciated the ongoing efforts of security authorities in foiling terror attacks, including a recent attempt at the Mustafa Mosque in Qatif and interception of a vehicle carrying two Daesh suicide attackers targeting a restaurant and a cafe in Tarot city.
Essam bin Saad bin Said, acting minister of culture and information, told SPA the Cabinet lauded the security men’s efforts in fighting against the drug menace, which resulted in the arrest of 1,461 suspects the past six months and confiscation of 24,685,282 amphetamine tablets, more than 19 tons of hashish and 14 kg of heroin, besides weapons and cash. It also thanked friendly countries for helping the Kingdom foil attempts to smuggle in drugs.
Among the other key decisions the Cabinet took during the session were as follows:
* Approval of an MoU for scientific and technical cooperation in the field of youth and sports, and an agreement for scientific and educational cooperation between the Kingdom and Tajikistan, which was signed in Riyadh on 23/03/1437 A.H. Royal Decrees have been prepared for that.
* Authorization of the President of Saudi Geological Survey — or his deputy — to discuss with the Chinese side a draft MoU for geological scientific cooperation between Saudi Geological Survey of Saudi Arabia and Geological Survey Commission of China, sign it, and submit the final version to complete statutory procedures.
* Approval of the MoU between the General Authority for Meteorology and Environment Protection and the Environment Ministry of Korea for cooperation in the fields of environmental protection, development and conservation, signed in Seoul on 03/12/1436 A.H. A royal decree has been prepared for that.
* Approval of the cooperation agreement between Saudi Arabia and Hungary for the peaceful use of atomic energy, signed in Riyadh on 06/01/1437 AH. A royal decree has been prepared for that.
The Cabinet also approved a number of appointments:
* Khalid bin Abdulaziz bin Abdullah Al-Muqrin, assistant undersecretary for economic affairs at 14th rank in the Ministry of Economy and Planning.
* Abdulrahman bin Ibrahim bin Mohammed Al-Rashed, assistant undersecretary for planning sectors at 14th rank in the Ministry of Economy and Planning.
* Imad bin Mohammed bin Hamed Al-Ghamdi, director general of minister’s office at 14th rank in the Ministry of Economy and Planning.
* Saleh bin Jalawi bin Abdulaziz Al-Masood, economic adviser at 14th rank in the Ministry of Economy and Planning.
* Sami bin Mohammed bin Ibrahim bin Jadeed, administrative adviser at 14th rank in Council of Administrative Judiciary of Board of Grievances.
* Yousef bin Abdullatif bin Saleh Al-Thunayan, office’s director general at 14th rank at Supreme Administrative Court of Board of Grievances.
The Cabinet was briefed on a number of topics, including the annual report of the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage for the previous financial year, and the G20 meeting in Beijing.

