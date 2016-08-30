Experts warn against unsafe treatments

JEDDAH: Academic Dr. Arwa Arab criticized the spread of individuals promoting unlicensed natural treatments, herbs, and medications on social media, and the growing popularity of such unsafe prescriptions among Saudi women.

She said peer pressure, a tendency for women to fall for false marketing claims, and the increasing desire among Gulf women to look good helps spread such beauty concoctions. False and flashy advertisements make such productions attractive, especially among women looking for fixes to remain slim and look young, and they lack of sufficient monitoring, she said.

According to businesswoman Dr. Rania Khokeer, there should be more compliance with instructions of the Ministry of Health when it comes to such treatments.

“The product must be licensed by the ministry,” she said, calling for stricter laws and penalties against those who sell dangerous prescriptions.