Saudi Arabia

New routes to link tourism destinations in 49 regions

MOHAMMED RASOOLDEEN |

PREFERRED ITINERARY: Most of these routes were finalized and made ready for tourists, who wish to visit any of the provinces according to the customized routes.

RIYADH: The Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage (SCTNH) has applied the final touches to a number of new tourist routes that will provide tourists all options available to visit and discover the most beautiful and diverse locations in Saudi Arabia.

The program will enable tourists to identify them by linking the 49 regions with each other through tourist paths, and coordinating between the tourism and the public administrations to provide tourism services throughout these routes.
Most of these routes were finalized and made ready for tourists, who wish to visit any of the provinces according to the customized routes. It will also allow them an opportunity to experience the Kingdom’s culture and history that has taken place in the Arabian Peninsula, besides allowing desert trekking, mountaineering and marine diving through organized and integrated tourism trips operated by investors in the tourism sector. 
General Superintendent of Tourism Strategic Routes Development Project, Abdullah Metain, said that work is underway to develop 49 tourism routes covering all the Kingdom’s provinces, referring to the importance of finding attractive tourism programs for the visitors and tourists through activating the role of tour operators, in addition to developing the accommodations sector and improving transport services.
Metain further said, “SCTNH will provide the necessary support and incentives to investors to promote competitiveness in this sector, and to enable them to play their prospective role in the development and marketing of tourism trips, events and programs, in accordance with specific controls to ensure the development of this activity adheres to approved international standards.”

