Columns

Saudi Arabia and strategic partnerships

MOHAMMED FAHAD AL-HARTHI

Saudi Arabia is presently making intensive international diplomatic and economic efforts. It is seeking strategic partnerships and beneficial relations that have a positive influence on its citizens as well as the region.
The visits of Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to Pakistan, China and Japan come as part of these steps.
After recent successful high-level trips to the US and France, Saudi Arabia is now looking East to build partnerships and further improve international relations. This comes after Saudi Arabia launched Vision 2030, which includes a plan for economic progress, huge development projects and tremendous opportunities.
Many countries and major global corporations have paid close attention to the Kingdom’s vision, realizing that partnership with Saudi Arabia will produce excellent opportunities and returns.
All eyes are thus on the G20 summit which brings together the world’s Top 20 countries. At the summit, Prince Mohammed will present Saudi Vision 2030 to the most important and the most powerful global forum.
Saudi Arabia is going through a transformation, which aims to build a modern and effective state with a comprehensive strategic vision; this is a project that many believe will take Saudi Arabia to a new stage with a different development plan. The new vision will decrease dependency on oil, diversify the economy and raise the level of competitiveness.
Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the architect of Vision 2030, is working to implement the plan on the ground while, at the same time, maintaining an interest in strengthening political relations and interest-based relations with influential countries in the world.
With Pakistan, there is a deep-rooted and strategic relationship between the two countries. The deputy crown prince’s previous visit to Pakistan reinforced and strengthened the two countries’ strategic ties.
In China, a business giant, Saudi Arabia is seeking to build an economic partnership as both countries have a desire to open investment opportunities for companies to invest and build relationships that link Saudi-Chinese interests.
The visit to China comes in the wake of the successful visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping to Riyadh last January. During that visit, 14 agreements and memorandums of understanding were signed.
The visit to Japan is also of great importance and focuses on building a strategic relationship with Tokyo. Saudi Arabia is considered one of Japan’s most important economic partners. In turn, Japan considers Saudi Vision 2030 a great opportunity to develop and promote relations.
Prince Mohammed’s visit to Tokyo is expected to lead to important agreements, and partnerships that will be to the advantage of both countries.

