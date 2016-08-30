  • Search form

World

Some 6,500 migrants rescued off Libya: coast guard

Agence France Presse |

Belongings left behind by the migrants. (AP)

ROME: The Italian coast guard said it had coordinated the rescue on Monday of about 6,500 migrants off of Libya in one of its busiest days of life-saving in recent years.
Dramatic images showed migrants wearing life jackets jumping off one of their boats into the Mediterranean and swimming toward rescuers.
“The command center coordinated 40 rescue operations” that included vessels from Italy, humanitarian organizations as well as the EU’s border agency Frontex, and “saved 6,500 migrants,” the coast guard wrote on Twitter.
On Sunday more than 1,100 migrants were rescued in the same area, though August has been slightly less busy than years past. The total number of arrivals in Italy this year, prior to Monday’s rescues, was at around 105,000, according to the UN refugee agency.
More than 3,000 migrants have died at sea while trying to reach either Greece or Italy since the start of this year, an increase of some 50 percent on the same period in 2015.

