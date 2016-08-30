  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 49 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Nepal bans Indian police couple for faking Everest climb

World

Nepal bans Indian police couple for faking Everest climb

Agence France Presse |

Indian police constables Dinesh and Tarakeshwari Rathod are seen in this image Dinesh posted on Facebook showing they reached the top of Mt. Everest on May 23. (Facebook photo)

KATMANDU: Nepal has imposed a 10-year mountaineering ban on an Indian couple who faked photographs purporting to show them at the top of Mount Everest, an official said Tuesday.
Dinesh and Tarakeshwari Rathod, both police constables, said they reached the top of the world’s highest mountain on May 23. But fellow climbers cast doubt on their claim, saying their photos at the summit were doctored.
Nepal’s tourism department initially certified their claim but later conducted an investigation.
“Our investigation shows that the couple faked their summit. We have imposed a 10-year ban against them from climbing any mountain in Nepal,” tourism department chief Sudarshan Prasad Dhakal told AFP of the decision made on Monday.
Dhakal said an analysis of the photos submitted by the couple showed they had superimposed themselves and their banners on photos taken by another Indian climber of his Everest summit.
“Despite several attempts to get clarifications from them, they did not cooperate with us during the investigation. The two Sherpas that assisted them are also absconding,” Dhakal said.
“The ban should serve as a warning for mountaineers to follow ethics,” he said.
Many of those who reach the top of the 8,848 meter (29,029 feet) mountain have gone on to make money or forge careers as motivational speakers and authors.
A total of 456 people, including more than 250 foreigners, summited Everest during the recently-ended spring season, after two consecutive years of deadly disasters that led to almost all attempts being abandoned.
Mountaineering is a major revenue-earner for the impoverished Himalayan nation. This year’s string of successful summits is expected to boost the industry, which was left reeling after an earthquake last year killed almost 9,000 people nationwide.
Hundreds fled Everest last year after an earthquake-triggered avalanche at base camp killed 18 people.
Only one climber reached the top in 2014 after an avalanche killed 16 Nepali guides that year.

Comments

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in World

Bangladesh upholds Islamist tycoon’s death sentence

DHAKA A wealthy tycoon who was a chief financier for Bangladesh s largest Islamist party could be...

Some 6,500 migrants rescued off Libya: coast guard

ROME The Italian coast guard said it had coordinated the rescue on Monday of about 6 500 migrants...

Kingdom closes Bonn academy

BERLIN Saudi Arabia is closing a government sponsored school in Germany The Saudi Embassy said...

Lennon assassin parole rejected for ninth time by US prison

NEW YORK Mark David Chapman who murdered former Beatles legend John Lennon has been denied parole...

Duterte says no genocide in his bloody drug war

MANILA Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte defended his bloody anti drug campaign on Monday...

Singapore wages war on mosquitoes as suspected Zika cases reach 50

SINGAPORE Singapore clinics Monday reported more Zika infections bringing the suspected total to...

Brussels crime lab attacked to ‘destroy evidence’

BRUSSELS Attackers rammed a car through the gates of Belgium s national crime laboratory on...

Daesh ‘connected’ to Bangladesh, says Kerry, offering security aid

DHAKA The United States believes that elements of Daesh are connected to operatives in Bangladesh...

France’s Sarkozy says would change constitution to ban burkinis

PARIS Former French president Nicholas Sarkozy said on Monday he would change the country s...

Indian officials reimpose curfew in Kashmir’s main city

SRINAGAR India Authorities on Monday lifted a curfew imposed in most parts of Indian controlled...

Royal visit to Japan and China will lend new dimension to ties

RIYADH The Kingdom s East Asia policy is about to receive a significant push when Deputy Crown...

Singapore confirms 41 cases of locally transmitted Zika virus

SINGAPORE Singapore authorities have confirmed 41 cases of locally transmitted Zika virus which...

Badly handled Brexit would send Europe ‘down the drain’

BERLIN German Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel said on Sunday that if Britain s exit from the...

Filipino militants stage jailbreak

CAGAYAN DE ORO Philippines extremists supporting the Daesh group freed eight fellow militants in...

Drug users aren’t human: Duterte

MANILA Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte who is waging a bloody war on crime has justified the...

Four extremists behind 2009 cricket attack killed: Pakistan

LAHORE Pakistani officials said Sunday that four extremists allegedly involved in a 2009 attack...

Around Arab News

Nepal bans Indian police couple for faking Everest climb

KATMANDU Nepal has imposed a 10 year mountaineering ban on an Indian couple who faked photographs...

Bangladesh upholds Islamist tycoon’s death sentence

DHAKA A wealthy tycoon who was a chief financier for Bangladesh s largest Islamist party could be...

Prince Faisal opens new Saudia building in Madinah

JEDDAH Madinah Gov Prince Faisal bin Salman opened the new building of the Saudi Arabian Airlines...

Makkah implements plan to monitor 33,000 shops during Haj

MAKKAH The Municipality of Makkah has revealed the extent of its recent work relating to public...

Security agencies war on terror highlighted

JEDDAH The Cabinet in its weekly meeting on Monday appreciated the ongoing efforts of security...

Energy main axis in Saudi-Chinese relations

JEDDAH A friendship which has deepened and strengthened coupled with integrative bilateral...

Red Crescent transports 760 cases per day

RIYADH The Saudi Red Crescent Authority SRCA has been playing a very important role in society by...

KSYC in deal to support scholarship students in US

RIYADH The King Salman Youth Center KSYC and the Saudi cultural mission in the United States...

Transport Ministry to employ women

RIYADH Transport Minister Sulaiman Al Hamdan has ordered departments in his ministry to have...

Some 6,500 migrants rescued off Libya: coast guard

ROME The Italian coast guard said it had coordinated the rescue on Monday of about 6 500 migrants...

Saudi Arabia and strategic partnerships

Saudi Arabia is presently making intensive international diplomatic and economic efforts It is...

Citizens, expats express dissatisfaction over poor telecom services

RIYADH Many citizens and expats have expressed resentment and dissatisfaction over services...

New routes to link tourism destinations in 49 regions

RIYADH The Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage SCTNH has applied the final touches...

Demands grow to Saudize ihram industry

JEDDAH The sales of ihram clothing and ready made garments are on the rise these days as pilgrims...

Experts warn against unsafe treatments

JEDDAH Academic Dr Arwa Arab criticized the spread of individuals promoting unlicensed natural...

HRC records 23,416 labor cases

JEDDAH While five provinces registered a noted increase in the number of labor cases reaching 23...