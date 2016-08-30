  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 1 min 38 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • 2 men hack Sri Lankan president's site over exam date

World

2 men hack Sri Lankan president's site over exam date

Reuters |

The homepage of the Sri Lankan president's website.

COLOMBO: A Sri Lanka court remanded a man and a teenager in custody on Tuesday on suspicion of hacking into the president’s website to demand that authorities abandon a proposal to switch university entrance exams to the new year holiday month of April.
Police arrested a 17-year old school boy as the primary suspect on Monday and a 26-year old man on Tuesday, on suspicion of helping the first suspect, officials said.
Both were produced before a court on Tuesday which remanded them in custody, a lawyer said.
“Police filed charges under the Computer Crimes Act and the court remanded the two until Friday,” Manju Sri Chandrasean, the lawyer who appeared for the second suspect, told Reuters.
The 17-year old had been sent to a youth detention center, he said.
President Maithripala Sirisena’s website, www.president.gov.lk, was first hacked on Thursday and then again on Friday.
The hacker, proclaiming to speak for “The Sri Lanka Youth,” posted a message demanding a presidential election immediately if Sirisena did not prevent the changing of the examination date to April, the month most Sri Lankans celebrate a traditional new year holiday.
University entrance exams are in August but the government is considering shifting them to April. No final decision has been made.

(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal)

Comments

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in World

FBI to give media some Clinton notes over e-mail use

WASHINGTON The FBI plans to hand over some of its notes from its interview with US Democratic...

UK, France stick to Calais migrant deal ‘now and when’ Britain leaves EU

PARIS British and French interior ministers agreed on Tuesday to develop cooperation now and when...

Car bomb outside Somali president’s palace kills 12

MOGADISHU At least 12 people including soldiers and civilians were killed in Somalia s capital...

Strong typhoon slams into Japan’s northeast

TOKYO A strong typhoon slammed into northeastern Japan on Tuesday dumping heavy rain and...

Taliban appoint military chief

ISLAMABAD The Taliban have appointed a new military chief as the insurgents try to gain more...

Jailed MQM member takes oath as new Karachi mayor

KARACHI Jailed Karachi Mayor and MQM leader Waseem Akhtar and deputy mayor Arshad Vohra also of...

Death toll in Manila’s drug war reaches 2,000

MANILA The number of drug related killings in the Philippines since Rodrigo Duterte became...

Macron quits cabinet amid presidency rumors

PARIS France s 38 year old Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron stepped down on Tuesday fueling...

As refugee children die, Nigeria probes theft of food aid

MAIDUGURI Nigeria Children who escaped Boko Haram s insurgency now are dying of starvation in...

Vital that Pakistan joins fight against terrorism — Kerry

NEW DELHI Pakistan needs to join other nations in fighting terrorism US Secretary of State John...

UN: France’s burkini ban a ‘stupid reaction’ to extremism

GENEVA The UN human rights office says local bans in France on burkini swimwear amount to a grave...

Suicide bomber hits Chinese Embassy in Kyrgyzstan; 3 hurt

BISHKEK Kyrgyzstan A suspected suicide bomber on Tuesday crashed a car through the entrance of...

Nepal bans Indian police couple for faking Everest climb

KATMANDU Nepal has imposed a 10 year mountaineering ban on an Indian couple who faked photographs...

Bangladesh upholds Jamaat-e-Islami politician's death penalty

DHAKA A wealthy tycoon who was a chief financier for Bangladesh s largest Islamist party could be...

Some 6,500 migrants rescued off Libya: coast guard

ROME The Italian coast guard said it had coordinated the rescue on Monday of about 6 500 migrants...

Kingdom closes Bonn academy

BERLIN Saudi Arabia is closing a government sponsored school in Germany The Saudi Embassy said...

Around Arab News

FBI to give media some Clinton notes over e-mail use

WASHINGTON The FBI plans to hand over some of its notes from its interview with US Democratic...

UK, France stick to Calais migrant deal ‘now and when’ Britain leaves EU

PARIS British and French interior ministers agreed on Tuesday to develop cooperation now and when...

Car bomb outside Somali president’s palace kills 12

MOGADISHU At least 12 people including soldiers and civilians were killed in Somalia s capital...

Strong typhoon slams into Japan’s northeast

TOKYO A strong typhoon slammed into northeastern Japan on Tuesday dumping heavy rain and...

Taliban appoint military chief

ISLAMABAD The Taliban have appointed a new military chief as the insurgents try to gain more...

Jailed MQM member takes oath as new Karachi mayor

KARACHI Jailed Karachi Mayor and MQM leader Waseem Akhtar and deputy mayor Arshad Vohra also of...

Death toll in Manila’s drug war reaches 2,000

MANILA The number of drug related killings in the Philippines since Rodrigo Duterte became...

King Salman receives ICAO president

JEDDAH The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman received at Al Salam Palace here today...

KSA, China ties

This is with reference to the report KSA China get down to business Aug 30 It is heartening to...

Bitter truth

I read with interest the article The flip side of activism Aug 30 by Ramzy Baroud The writer has...

Education reforms

This is with reference to the article Revolutionizing education sector Aug 30 by Abdulrahman Al...

Good article

I read with interest the article Two sovereignty struggles Aug 30 by Goldie Osuri It is said...

Apple faces 13-bn euro EU tax bill

BRUSSELS The European Union has ordered Apple to pay a record 13 billion euros in back taxes in...

VW reviews supplier strategy after dispute delays production

HAMBURG Volkswagen CEO Matthias Mueller has vowed to review the German car giant s procurement...

Mitsubishi ‘overstated mileage for more vehicle models’

TOKYO Mitsubishi Motors Corp said more of its vehicle models were involved in a mileage cheating...

GE names Richard Laxer CEO of GE Capital

NEW YORK General Electric Co has named Richard Laxer chief executive of GE Capital which the...