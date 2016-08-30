  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 30 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • As refugee children die, Nigeria probes theft of food aid

World

As refugee children die, Nigeria probes theft of food aid

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS |

HEARTBREAKING: A malnourished child is weigh on a scale at a clinic runs by Doctors Without Borders in Maiduguri, Nigeria, Monday. (AP)

MAIDUGURI, Nigeria: Children who escaped Boko Haram’s insurgency now are dying of starvation in refugee camps in northeastern Nigeria’s largest city as the government investigates the theft of food aid by officials.
Refugees have staged near-daily protests over the past week. In one, women blocked the main highway linking Maiduguri, the Borno state capital, to Kano city for five hours, shouting that their children are starving and they have no drinking water as temperatures soar above 40 degrees (104 Fahrenheit).
Between 10 and 25 percent of children in a 110-bed feeding center are dying, said Doctors without Borders spokeswoman Shaista Aziz. She called that a high percentage even in an emergency. Most of the dying are from refugee camps, she said.
Dozens of babies and children with matchstick limbs and protruding rib cages fill the tents of the feeding center visited by The Associated Press.
Families cannot leave the camps, “so they are completely reliant on food distributions,” said Dr. Natalie Roberts, deputy emergency desk manager for the medical aid group.
Doctors without Borders’ therapeutic feeding program in Maiduguri, where the most malnourished children are treated, “has quadrupled in size in the last weeks, but each time it expands it becomes rapidly full,” Roberts said. In one local camp, Muna Garage, 20 children under the age of 5 died in a single week last month, she said.
At Farm Center Camp, on Maiduguri’s outskirts, residents said they had received no food in more than one month. They and refugees at other camps said that when they do get meals, it consists only of rice and beans. They get one shovelful a day — literally delivered from a shovel — whether a household has six people or 12, they said.
Maiduguri is estimated to host 1.2 million to 2 million refugees but only a fraction stay in the camps because, as The Daily Trust newspaper reported Tuesday, “Most of the camps have become centers of hunger, malnutrition and communicable diseases.”
Nigeria’s Senate last week announced it was launching an investigation into allegations that food aid is being diverted, and the Economics and Financial Crimes Commission weeks ago said it was doing the same.
The governor of Borno state, Kashim Shettima, last week accused rival politicians of instigating the protests. Shettima has been publicly booed by refugees and residents, with some shouting “Rice thief!” when his convoy passes, several residents told the AP.
Shettima last week abruptly disbanded his government’s committee to feed refugees, which is supposed to provide cooked meals. Shettima’s office said refugees will now get food directly to cook themselves. That poses challenges, as the refugees will need charcoal for fires, cooking oil and clean water.
Angry refugees took to the streets to protest because of several deaths from starvation, said a spokesman for the refugees, Umar Abdulsalam.
“The camp officials have been restricting some of us who are strong from going out. We have been living as prisoners, and the food meant for our care is being sold in the open market,” he told a news conference, accusing government officials, camp officials and the military guarding the camps.
The camps are supposed to be run by the Borno state Emergency Management Agency.
Last week, local reporters and refugees watched as soldiers and local self-defense vigilantes shoved blankets and other aid meant for refugees at Dalori Camp into a tricycle taxi and took off.
Irish rock star Bono and Nigeria’s richest man, multibillionaire Aliko Dangote, visited Dalori on Sunday. A businessman who was there the day before said he watched a truckload of food aid arrive, wait and then leave with all the food. When he questioned a camp official, he was told the food could not be distributed until Bono and Dangote arrived. The businessman spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of losing his government contracts.
The crisis in Maiduguri, where markets are filled with fresh vegetables and fruit, is in addition to what the UN has called a “catastrophic humanitarian crisis” in northeastern areas of Nigeria recently liberated from Boko Haram, where 2.5 million malnourished people have no access to food and drinking water. Those areas are still dangerous to reach.

Comments

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in World

Vital that Pakistan joins fight against terrorism — Kerry

NEW DELHI Pakistan needs to join other nations in fighting terrorism US Secretary of State John...

2 men hack Sri Lankan president's site over exam date

COLOMBO A Sri Lanka court remanded a man and a teenager in custody on Tuesday on suspicion of...

UN: France’s burkini ban a ‘stupid reaction’ to extremism

GENEVA The UN human rights office says local bans in France on burkini swimwear amount to a grave...

Suicide bomber hits Chinese Embassy in Kyrgyzstan; 3 hurt

BISHKEK Kyrgyzstan A suspected suicide bomber on Tuesday crashed a car through the entrance of...

Nepal bans Indian police couple for faking Everest climb

KATMANDU Nepal has imposed a 10 year mountaineering ban on an Indian couple who faked photographs...

Bangladesh upholds Jamaat-e-Islami politician's death penalty

DHAKA A wealthy tycoon who was a chief financier for Bangladesh s largest Islamist party could be...

Some 6,500 migrants rescued off Libya: coast guard

ROME The Italian coast guard said it had coordinated the rescue on Monday of about 6 500 migrants...

Kingdom closes Bonn academy

BERLIN Saudi Arabia is closing a government sponsored school in Germany The Saudi Embassy said...

Lennon assassin parole rejected for ninth time by US prison

NEW YORK Mark David Chapman who murdered former Beatles legend John Lennon has been denied parole...

Duterte says no genocide in his bloody drug war

MANILA Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte defended his bloody anti drug campaign on Monday...

Singapore wages war on mosquitoes as suspected Zika cases reach 50

SINGAPORE Singapore clinics Monday reported more Zika infections bringing the suspected total to...

Brussels crime lab attacked to ‘destroy evidence’

BRUSSELS Attackers rammed a car through the gates of Belgium s national crime laboratory on...

Daesh ‘connected’ to Bangladesh, says Kerry, offering security aid

DHAKA The United States believes that elements of Daesh are connected to operatives in Bangladesh...

France’s Sarkozy says would change constitution to ban burkinis

PARIS Former French president Nicholas Sarkozy said on Monday he would change the country s...

Indian officials reimpose curfew in Kashmir’s main city

SRINAGAR India Authorities on Monday lifted a curfew imposed in most parts of Indian controlled...

Royal visit to Japan and China will lend new dimension to ties

RIYADH The Kingdom s East Asia policy is about to receive a significant push when Deputy Crown...

Around Arab News

Chinese F1 H2O racing challenge awaits Team Abu Dhabi’s Carella and Al-Qamzi

HARBIN China Team Abu Dhabi resumes its challenge for honors in the prestigious UIM F1 H2O World...

As refugee children die, Nigeria probes theft of food aid

MAIDUGURI Nigeria Children who escaped Boko Haram s insurgency now are dying of starvation in...

Vital that Pakistan joins fight against terrorism — Kerry

NEW DELHI Pakistan needs to join other nations in fighting terrorism US Secretary of State John...

Daesh buried thousands in 72 mass graves in Iraq

HARDAN Iraq Surrounded by smoke and flames the sound of gunshots echoing around him the young man...

2 men hack Sri Lankan president's site over exam date

COLOMBO A Sri Lanka court remanded a man and a teenager in custody on Tuesday on suspicion of...

UN: France’s burkini ban a ‘stupid reaction’ to extremism

GENEVA The UN human rights office says local bans in France on burkini swimwear amount to a grave...

Suicide bomber hits Chinese Embassy in Kyrgyzstan; 3 hurt

BISHKEK Kyrgyzstan A suspected suicide bomber on Tuesday crashed a car through the entrance of...

Saudi Arabia and China sign 15 accords

BEIJING China and Saudi Arabia signed 15 agreements and memorandums of understanding on Tuesday...

Nepal bans Indian police couple for faking Everest climb

KATMANDU Nepal has imposed a 10 year mountaineering ban on an Indian couple who faked photographs...

Bangladesh upholds Jamaat-e-Islami politician's death penalty

DHAKA A wealthy tycoon who was a chief financier for Bangladesh s largest Islamist party could be...

Prince Faisal opens new Saudia building in Madinah

JEDDAH Madinah Gov Prince Faisal bin Salman opened the new building of the Saudi Arabian Airlines...

Makkah implements plan to monitor 33,000 shops during Haj

MAKKAH The Municipality of Makkah has revealed the extent of its recent work relating to public...

Security agencies war on terror highlighted

JEDDAH The Cabinet in its weekly meeting on Monday appreciated the ongoing efforts of security...

Energy main axis in Saudi-Chinese relations

JEDDAH A friendship which has deepened and strengthened coupled with integrative bilateral...

Red Crescent transports 760 cases per day

RIYADH The Saudi Red Crescent Authority SRCA has been playing a very important role in society by...

KSYC in deal to support scholarship students in US

RIYADH The King Salman Youth Center KSYC and the Saudi cultural mission in the United States...