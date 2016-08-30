  • Search form

Sports

Chinese F1 H2O racing challenge awaits Team Abu Dhabi’s Carella and Al-Qamzi

ARAB NEWS |

Thani Al-Qamzi in action at the French GP with Team Abu Dhabi.

Alex Carella and Team Abu Dhabi's racing manager Guido Cappellini. (AN photos)

HARBIN, China: Team Abu Dhabi resumes its challenge for honors in the prestigious UIM F1 H2O World Championship, when Alex Carella and Thani Al-Qamzi represent the team out of the Abu Dhabi International Marine Sports Club (ADIMSC) at this weekend’s Grand Prix of Harbin (Sept. 2-4) in northeastern China.
Just days after sending a team to a round of the UIM F2 Championship in Lithuania, Team Abu Dhabi heads straight to Asia, where Carella hopes to defend his slender two-point lead in the championship and stay on course to give the ADIMSC a long awaited UIM F1 H2O world title.
Situated in the northernmost area of the People’s Republic of China, the new addition to H2O Racing’s F1 calendar will take place at the Hulan Estuary Wetland Park, with the race scheduled to start at 3pm local time (11 a.m. UAE time) on Sunday afternoon.
The last few races in this highly competitive series have been thrilling spectacles and Carella managed to overcome a technical issue at the last race in Portugal to coax his DAC over the line in fifth place and remain two points clear of the double World Champion, Philippe Chiappe, and a further four in front of the talented American driver Shaun Torrente of Dubai’s Victory Team.
These three drivers have edged clear of the rest of the field over the course of the first three rounds of the series in Dubai, France and Portugal, but Carella knows full well that several other drivers, including team-mate Thani Al-Qamzi, Sami Selio, Jonas Andersson, Erik Stark and Ahmed Al-Hameli, are more than capable of springing a surprise in Harbin and snatching points from the leading trio.

Al-Qamzi set some excellent lap times at the last race and the second of the Team Abu Dhabi drivers will be hoping for better fortune as the F1 H2O series heads east for two races in China, before returning to Abu Dhabi and Sharjah for the final two races in the calendar in December.

Team Abu Dhabi’s Rashed Al-Qamzi currently leads the UIM F-4S feeder championship standings by five points from Finland’s Kalle Viippo and the Emirati will be hoping to keep up his run of superb form as well. Team-mate Mohammed Al-Mehairbi holds eighth in the rankings heading to Harbin, but should be able to benefit from valuable boat time at last weekend’s F2 race in Lithuania, where he finished one place behind Rashed Al-Qamzi in 10th overall.

“The race in Harbin is the start of a series of important Asian races for the team,” said Salem Al-Romaithi, assistant general manager of the Abu Dhabi International Marine Sports Club (ADIMSC). “Alex and Thani were particularly impressive at the last race and Alex is very well placed to continue his success and extend his lead in the World Championship in China. We are chasing title success on several fronts.

“Alex and Thani are battling for honors in the main F1 H2O series, where we are also challenging for the Teams’ title, but Rashed Al-Qamzi has already proved this year that he is the man to beat in F4-S and we hope that he can continue to deliver the results over the remaining races.”

Team Abu Dhabi is supported by Etihad Airways as the official carrier and sponsor and runs under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan Bin Khalifa Al-Nahyan, adviser to the Head of State and chairman of the board of directors of the Abu Dhabi International Marine Sports Club (ADIMSC). The racing team runs under the auspices of the ADIMSC, racing manager Guido Cappellini and assistant general manager Salem Al-Remeithi.

Harbin is the capital and largest city of the Heilongjiang province in the northeast of the country. It is notorious for its bitterly cold winters and has the alternative name of the Ice City. It sits on the southern bank of the middle Songhua River and is the center for winter sports in China, having hosted the 1996 Asian Winter Games.

After technical scrutineering and documentation on Friday morning, the F1 and F4-S competitors will be permitted their own free practice sessions from 14.00hrs. Further free practice and time trials for the F4-S boats are followed by a second F1 free practice session from 10.30hrs on Saturday morning. The first of the two F4-S races is scheduled for 13.30hrs and BRM Qualifying is due to start at 15.00hrs.

After more practice on Sunday morning, the second of the F4-S races is pencilled in for 11.10hrs and the Grand Prix of Harbin takes center stage on the Hulan Estuary Wetland Park course from 15.00hrs (11.00hrs UAE time).

2016 UIM F1H2O World Championship – Drivers’ Championship standings:
1. Alex Carella (ITA) Team Abu Dhabi 42 pts
2. Philippe Chiappe (FRA) China CTIC Team 40 pts
3. Shaun Torrente (USA) Victory Team 36 pts
4. Jonas Andersson (SWE) Team Sweden 18 pts
5. Filip Roms (FIN) Baba Racing 17 pts
6. Sami Selio (FIN) Baba Racing 15 pts
7. Duarte Benavente (PRT) F1 Atlantic Team 12 pts
8. Cédric Deguisne (FRA) Maverick Racing 9 pts, etc

