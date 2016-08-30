NADEC chief Abdulaziz Mohammed Al-Babtain to inaugurate ITL World’s UK Office

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM, India: ITL World (www.itlworld.com), the travel and tourism arm of Saudi-based Eram Group, will open its first office in the United Kingdom on Aug. 31. The new office of the ITL World, one of the key ventures of the group, is coming up at Ilford, Essex in London.

Abdulaziz Mohammed Al-Babtain, managing director and CEO, National Agricultural Development Company (NADEC), will inaugurate the office at a glittering function at 4 p.m. “A host of dignitaries, including members of British Parliament, GCC ambassadors to the UK, representatives of the Indian High Commission and prominent businessmen of UK will attend the function,” said Dr. Siddeek Ahmed, chairman and managing director, Eram Group.

“We first commenced our operations in Dubai in 2006. Today, we have over 35 fully-owned and operating offices in markets encompassing Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, UAE, Oman, India, Malaysia and Thailand. ITL World is continuing to expand its presence into Europe by opening an office in London,” Ahmed said.

Rated consecutively as the fifth most powerful travel management company in the Middle East by Arabian Travel News, ITL World has been catering to a wide portfolio of clientele across Asia and the Middle East. It has been the preferred partner of several global travel brands and tourism boards in the region.

Recently, globally-renowned corporate travel giant — CTM (Corporate Travel Management) chose ITL World as their partner across the Middle East. With travel brands such as Miceminds, Arabian Experience, Tripmakers and EduVoyage under its portfolio, ITL World offers travel solutions to government entities, corporate business houses, MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, Events) segments, luxury travel, sports travel, wellness travel and student travel segments and much more.

Al-Babtain has been working in NADEC since 1984. He is also the vice chair and executive committee chair, National Center for Palms and Dates, 2014. NADEC is one of the largest agricultural and food-processing share stock companies in the Gulf and Mena regions.

Established in 1981 by royal decree, it is a joint stock public company – 20 percent owned by the Saudi government, with the rest publicly traded on the Saudi Stock Exchange. It is one of the very few and largest vertically-integrated dairy businesses in the world. Al-Babtain has been instrumental in the creation of NADEC Dairy and Beverages. NADEC Agriculture heralded a new era for the company, with the vision of long-term success as an independent company in open markets since he took over.