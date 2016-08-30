England sets new ODI record of 444-3 against Pakistan

NOTTINGHAM, United Kingdom: England recorded the highest-ever team total in a one-day international when they made 444 for three against Pakistan at Trent Bridge on Tuesday.

In what was the 3,773rd match at this level England’s total surpassed the previous record of 443 for nine by Sri Lanka against the Netherlands at Amstelveen in 2006.

It was also the highest ODI total in a match between two Test nations, topping South Africa’s 439 for two against the West Indies at Johannesburg last year.

Alex Hales, on his Nottinghamshire home ground, made an England ODI record 171 on Tuesday.

Jos Buttler followed up with the quickest-ever England ODI fifty, off just 22 balls, on his way to an unbeaten 90 off 51 balls featuring seven fours and seven sixes.

Pakistan left-arm fast bowler Wahab Riaz, who twice took ‘wickets’ with no-balls, finished with figures of none for 110 in his maximum 10 overs.

That was the second-most expensive return in an ODI, behind Australian Mick Lewis’s none for 113 against South Africa at Johannesburg in 2006.

England lead their five-match series with Pakistan 2-0.



HIGHEST ODI TOTALS



444-3 – England vs. Pakistan, Nottingham, 2016

443-9 –Sri Lanka vs. Netherlands, Amstelveen, 2006

439-2 – South Africa vs. West Indies, Johannesburg, 2015

438-4 – South Africa vs. India, Mumbai, 2015

438-9 – South Africa vs. Australia, Johannesburg, 2006

434-4 – Australia vs. South Africa, Johannesburg, 2006

418-5 – South Africa vs. Zimbabwe, Potchefstroom, 2006

418-5 – India vs. West Indies, Indore, 2011

417-6 – Australia vs. Afghanistan, Perth, 2015

414-7 – India vs. Sri Lanka, Rajkot, 2009