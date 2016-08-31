  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 18 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Prince Mohammed, Putin to discuss Syria at G20

Middle-East

Prince Mohammed, Putin to discuss Syria at G20

Reuters |

Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with Saudi Arabia's Defense Minister Prince Mohammed Bin Salman in the Konstantin Palace outside St. Petersburg, Russia, in this June 18, 2015 file photo. (AP)

MOSCOW: Russian leader Vladimir Putin will hold talks on Syria with Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on the sidelines of the Sept. 4-5 G20 summit in Hangzhou, China, a Kremlin aide said on Tuesday. He will also hold talks with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Sept. 3 as the “process of normalization of relations is underway,” Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said. On Sept. 4, Putin will discuss a need for “a new impetus in bilateral ties” with British Premier Theresa May.

Comments

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Middle-East

Daesh spokesman taken out

BEIRUT Daesh said Tuesday that its spokesman and senior commander has been killed while...

Libya ships out last chemical weapons

TRIPOLI Libya has shipped the last of its chemical weapons stocks out of the country officials...

Fire hits UAE tower under construction

ABU DHABI Fire swept through a 28 story skyscraper under construction in central Abu Dhabi on...

Daesh buried thousands in 72 mass graves in Iraq

HARDAN Iraq Surrounded by smoke and flames the sound of gunshots echoing around him the young man...

Lebanese editor fined 20,000 euros for Hariri court contempt

Leidschendam Netherlands A special court Monday fined the editor of a Beirut based newspaper 20...

Palestinians ready for any ‘fair peace initiative’

RAMALLAH President Mahmoud Abbas office said Monday the Palestinians are ready to participate in...

US alarmed as Turkey warns Syrian Kurds of more strikes

ISTANBUL Turkey warned Monday it would carry out more strikes on a Syrian Kurdish militia if it...

Daesh-claimed bombing against Yemen army recruits kills 60

AEN Yemen A Daesh group militant rammed his explosives laden car into an army recruitment center...

Iran deploys S-300 missiles around nuclear site

TEHRAN Iran has deployed a Russian made S 300 air defense system around its underground Fordo...

Suicide attackers kill 18 at wedding party in Iraq

KARBALA Iraq Daesh group has claimed it was behind a suicide attack that killed 18 people near...

No change in Saudi policies on Iraq: Envoy

JEDDAH Saudi Arabia s policies on Iraq will not change Ambassador Thamer Al Sabhan said in an...

Yemen govt welcomes US peace plan; Houthis reject it

RIYADH Yemen s government has welcomed a plan announced by US Secretary of State John Kerry in...

Libyan forces push into last Daesh-held areas of Sirte

SIRTE Libya Forces loyal to Libya s UN backed unity government on Sunday pushed into the last...

Israel court delays hearing for UN worker

BEERSHEBA Israel An Israeli court on Sunday postponed a hearing for a UN worker accused of aiding...

Iraq continues Mosul drive despite defense minister’s ouster

BAGHDAD Iraq s security forces continue to gear up for a long awaited operation to retake the...

10,000th Syrian reaches US this week in resettlement program

AMMAN Jordan The US will reach its target this week of taking in 10 000 Syrian war refugees in a...

Around Arab News

King hosts 1,000 Hajis from families of Palestinian martyrs

JEDDAH Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman issued a directive to host 1 000 Palestinian...

Slaughter animals only at approved abattoirs

RIYADH The Consumer Protection Association CPA has urged Muslims to slaughter their animals...

Daesh spokesman taken out

BEIRUT Daesh said Tuesday that its spokesman and senior commander has been killed while...

Prince Mohammed, Putin to discuss Syria at G20

MOSCOW Russian leader Vladimir Putin will hold talks on Syria with Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed...

KSA, China sign MoU for housing units in Al-Ahsa

BEIJING Housing Minister Majid Al Hogail and the Chinese vice minister of commerce on Tuesday...

Riyadh-Beijing ties date back 26 years

JEDDAH Diplomatic relations between Saudi Arabia and China began in 1990 after the two countries...

Six committees to facilitate investment procedures between KSA and China

JEDDAH A number of participants at the signing of bilateral agreements between the Kingdom and...

KSA-China embark on new ventures

BEIJING Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman second deputy premier and minister of defense met...

Priority is to serve Islam during Haj: Prince Faisal

RIYADH Madinah Gov Prince Faisal bin Salman said Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman...

Health Ministry readies 177 ambulances to serve pilgrims

JEDDAH The Health Ministry s medical supply committee has completed its preparations for the...

‘Haj Al-Badal’ is new fad on social media

JEDDAH Ads titled We will perform Haj for you are increasingly circulating on social networking...

Daesh sympathizer gets 10-year jail term

RIYADH The specialized criminal court in Riyadh recently sentenced a citizen to 10 years of...

700 young Saudis ready for 24-hour voluntary Haj services

MAKKAH Seven hundred young Saudis recruited from the project to respect the holy land to serve...

6 members of terror cell face court trial

RIYADH The specialized criminal court in Riyadh has started the trial of six members of a...

Pakistan envoy urges compatriots not to go for Haj without permit

JEDDAH Pakistan Ambassador Manzoor Ul Haq urged his compatriots not to go for Haj without Haj...

39% of foreign e-attacks targeted govt sector: ESC

JEDDAH The Electronic Security Center ESC has detected foreign attacks targeting electronic...