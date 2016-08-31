Prince Mohammed, Putin to discuss Syria at G20

MOSCOW: Russian leader Vladimir Putin will hold talks on Syria with Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on the sidelines of the Sept. 4-5 G20 summit in Hangzhou, China, a Kremlin aide said on Tuesday. He will also hold talks with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Sept. 3 as the “process of normalization of relations is underway,” Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said. On Sept. 4, Putin will discuss a need for “a new impetus in bilateral ties” with British Premier Theresa May.