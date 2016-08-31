Prince Mohammed, Putin to discuss Syria at G20

MOSCOW: Russian leader Vladimir Putin will hold talks on Syria with Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on the sidelines of the Sept. 4-5 G20 summit in Hangzhou, China, a Kremlin aide said on Tuesday. He will also hold talks with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Sept. 3 as the “process of normalization of relations is underway,” Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said. On Sept. 4, Putin will discuss a need for “a new impetus in bilateral ties” with British Premier Theresa May.
Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with Saudi Arabia's Defense Minister Prince Mohammed Bin Salman in the Konstantin Palace outside St. Petersburg, Russia, in this June 18, 2015 file photo. (AP)
