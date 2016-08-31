Daesh spokesman taken out

BEIRUT: Daesh said Tuesday that its spokesman and senior commander has been killed while overseeing military operations in northern Syria, and threatened to avenge his death.

The Daesh-run Aamaq news agency said Abu Muhammed Al-Adnani was “martyred while surveying the operations to repel the military campaigns in Aleppo,” without providing further details.

His death, if confirmed, would be the latest blow to the terror group, which has been on the retreat in Syria and Iraq.

Adnani, a senior leader in the group, has been the voice of Daesh over the past few years, and has released numerous, lengthy audio files online in which he delivered fiery sermons urging followers to carry out attacks.

Earlier this year, he called for massive attacks during Ramadan. He has also called for attacks in Western countries, telling Muslims in France on occasion to attack “the filthy French” in any way they could, including “crush them with your car.”

Aamaq vowed to revenge against the “filthy cowards in the sect of disbelief.”