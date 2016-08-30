  • Search form

Saudi Arabia

King hosts 1,000 Hajis from families of Palestinian martyrs

ARAB NEWS |

Palestinian Muslim pilgrims wait at the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and the southern Gaza Strip, on Tuesday ahead of their departure to the annual Hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia's holy city of Makkah. (AFP)

JEDDAH: Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman issued a directive to host 1,000 Palestinian members of the families of martyrs to perform Haj this year.
Sheikh Saleh Al-Asheikh, chief of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Program for Haj and Umrah, expressed appreciation for the efforts King Salman exerts to extend bridges of friendship and strengthen brotherly relations between Saudis and Palestinians, and to help the latter perform the annual pilgrimage.
He prayed to Almighty God to bless the efforts of the guardians of the Kingdom for providing great services to Muslims in general, and the Palestinian people in particular.
Al-Asheikh confirmed that this generous gesture is an expression of Islamic brotherhood by leaders of this country toward Palestine and the Palestinian people.
He said the gesture toward the families of Palestinian martyrs would greatly contribute to easing their suffering. “It is yet another gesture that demonstrates the Kingdom’s support for the Palestinian people and their just cause,” he said.
Al-Asheikh confirmed that the Palestinian people deserve all respect for their great sacrifices to maintain Jerusalem and the Palestinian territories.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Islamic Affairs has deployed 700 preachers and translators to work during the current Haj season. They will abide by the approach of call and guidance and provide services to pilgrims so that they can perform Haj with ease.
According to Talal Al-Aqeel, an adviser at the ministry, most of the preachers during Haj are professors at various universities and have different specializations.
They have modern ideas, are moderate and do not harbor any extremist thought, he said.
He said that the preachers and translators would address around two million pilgrims in more than 30 languages to make them understand the issues they might face regarding Shariah.

