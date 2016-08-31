  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 1 min 52 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Adapting to circumstances

Columns

Adapting to circumstances

Abdulrahman Al-Rashed |

Abdulrahman Al-Rashed

What distinguishes the West from the rest of the world is the principle of respecting freedoms. It is believed in as a culture, and is protected by constitutions that obligate governments and citizens to respect it. This is why France’s state council, the country’s highest administrative court, intervened and said municipalities’ ban on full-body “burkini” swimsuits is illegal.
The burkini is a new outfit designed to allow Muslim women to spend time on the beach and swim in public places. Municipality heads reject it because it is Islamic, extremist Muslims reject it because it is un-Islamic, and a few conservative Muslims approve of it. We understand the problem related to this difference in cultures, and we take into account the increasing fear and hatred among local residents. For example, Nice is one of the beach cities that banned the burkini. We must recall that it witnessed a terrorist attack last month when a Daesh member ran over more than 80 people deliberately. Amid this tension, it is normal that a recent survey showed that most French are against the burkini. There may be no more than 100 Muslim women who want to wear it, and they would be part of a Muslim liberal minority. However, the burkini reflects a cultural clash, and shows the challenges that Muslims in the West confront at work or school, or in terms of clothing.
Europe’s Jews had suffered before them. They coexisted and integrated in the Christian culture, and maintained a part of their traditions without excessively distinguishing themselves. Even this centrist approach did not prevent the rise of hostile groups fueled by religious hatred. However, such groups remained limited in countries that are governed by laws and punish those who violate them.
Freedom of religion is protected by constitutions. This is what attracted millions of Muslims, Hindus and Buddhists to Europe. It is also what attracted Christians from different sects who suffered from sectarian discrimination. The West is the land of freedom, but freedom is protected as long as it does not violate the freedoms of others, like extremists do. For example, Omar Abdelrahman was an extremist preacher who preoccupied the British media by insulting society and the system that took him in when he arrived in the UK as a refugee who was wanted and sentenced to death in Egypt.
For years, British police guarded him and his house from attacks by racists and angry people. He was later extradited to the US on charges of involvement with an Islamic group that was behind explosions in New York in the 1990s.
Terrorist attacks are adding fuel to the fire of hatred against the peaceful majority of Muslims. Municipal authorities that manage the beaches of Nice, La Brigue and other cities are trying to disobey the state council’s decision and ban the burkini. Meanwhile, many French media outlets consider the judicial decision a victory for freedoms and for the rules of the republic. However, the burkini is one piece of clothing among others. A previous judicial decision banned the niqab. We must understand why. The law did not ban the hijab, which only covers the hair, but it banned the niqab because it covers the entire face, and as such is believed to represent a security threat.
We must notice the social changes that have occurred in Muslim communities in Europe. Until recently, most used to eat, drink, dress and study like other citizens, but extremism found its way into those communities. Muslims in Europe want to distinguish themselves with halal meat, Islamic banking, private Islamic schools, and with the hijab and burkini. This does not contradict laws that protect individual freedoms. It will be difficult for most Muslims to adopt extremism and live in isolation from societies when Islam facilitates their lives depending on their circumstances.

Comments

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Columns

Obama’s real mistake

As US President Barack Obama s eight year term winds down he has been facing intensifying...

Iran’s support for terrorism

American official on Oct 11 2011 revealed an Iranian plot to assassinate then Saudi Ambassador to...

A playground for flexing muscles

Growing up in the United Kingdom I used to watch a hilarious sitcom called the The Rag Trade...

Mosul: Another Pandora's box

The outcome of the battle to recapture Mosul from Daesh which appears to have started already...

Move army camps out of cities

One of the major problems in the world today is the glut of news and the shutting down of the...

Saudi Arabia and strategic partnerships

Saudi Arabia is presently making intensive international diplomatic and economic efforts It is...

Strengthening Saudi-China ties

The ongoing official visit of Deputy Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman to China is a sign of the...

Two sovereignty struggles

The India and Israel alliance has been described as a full blown romance but the ongoing siege of...

The flip side of activism

The Italian activist was keen on that photo as if her social media activism career was dependent...

Why are wars so hard to end?

After 52 years of war the guns finally fell silent in Colombia at midnight on Sunday when...

Revolutionizing education sector

Even amid the obstacles we are confronting such as declining oil income which makes it harder to...

Lights, camera, action

It would come as a great surprise to many people around the world to learn that Saudis are huge...

Patience is a virtue

When the Riyadh Metro Project was launched four years ago many were skeptical about the project s...

The growing social isolation

Listen Listen intently Are you listening to this You re not hearing anything Total silence Well...

Cities for migrants

In many countries particularly in Europe immigration is increasingly framed as a security issue...

Keeping out the lone wolf

The Rio Summer Games could be deemed a success if only because nobody was harmed by a terrorist...

Around Arab News

14 new caves discovered in Al-Ahsa’s Al-Qara Mountain

AL AHSA About 14 new caves were discovered in Al Qara Mountain of Al Ahsa Oasis by enthusiastic...

Priority is to serve Islam during Haj: Prince Faisal

RIYADH Madinah Gov Prince Faisal bin Salman said Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman...

Health Ministry readies 177 ambulances to serve pilgrims

JEDDAH The Health Ministry s medical supply committee has completed its preparations for the...

Slaughter animals only at approved abattoirs

RIYADH The Consumer Protection Association CPA has urged Muslims to slaughter their animals...

‘Haj Al-Badal’ is new fad on social media

JEDDAH Ads titled We will perform Haj for you are increasingly circulating on social networking...

700 young Saudis ready for 24-hour voluntary Haj services

MAKKAH Seven hundred young Saudis recruited from the project to respect the holy land to serve...

39% of foreign e-attacks targeted govt sector: ESC

JEDDAH The Electronic Security Center ESC has detected foreign attacks targeting electronic...

Girl, 5, falls to her death from third floor in mall

JEDDAH A five year old girl Fay fell to her death from the third floor at the Rashid shopping...

KSA, China sign MoU for housing units in Al-Ahsa

BEIJING Housing Minister Majid Al Hogail and the Chinese vice minister of commerce on Tuesday...

Obama’s real mistake

As US President Barack Obama s eight year term winds down he has been facing intensifying...

Iran’s support for terrorism

American official on Oct 11 2011 revealed an Iranian plot to assassinate then Saudi Ambassador to...

A playground for flexing muscles

Growing up in the United Kingdom I used to watch a hilarious sitcom called the The Rag Trade...

Mosul: Another Pandora's box

The outcome of the battle to recapture Mosul from Daesh which appears to have started already...

Adapting to circumstances

What distinguishes the West from the rest of the world is the principle of respecting freedoms It...

King hosts 1,000 Hajis from families of Palestinian martyrs

JEDDAH Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman issued a directive to host 1 000 Palestinian...

Daesh spokesman taken out

BEIRUT Daesh said Tuesday that its spokesman and senior commander has been killed while...