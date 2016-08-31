  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 1 min 51 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Obama’s real mistake

Columns

Obama’s real mistake

Christopher R. Hill |

Christopher R. Hill

As US President Barack Obama’s eight-year term winds down, he has been facing intensifying criticism for failing to stop the carnage in Syria — what many call his “worst mistake.” But the alternatives his critics tout would have been just as problematic.
Obama’s detractors condemn his decision not to launch a forceful military intervention to remove Syrian President Bashar Assad early in the conflict, when the US could have backed more moderate forces that were supposedly in play. At the very least, the critics maintain, Obama should have enforced the so-called “red lines” that he set, such as intervening in the event that the Assad regime deployed chemical weapons.
In failing to intervene early and decisively, it is said, Obama shirked his United Nations-backed “Responsibility to Protect” civilian populations from governments committing war crimes against them. Moreover, he left space for external powers that support Assad — especially Russia, which has sent trainers and strike aircraft to help Assad’s forces — to intervene in the conflict.
This criticism misses the mark. While Obama certainly made mistakes in his Syria policy — mistakes that contributed to the crisis spiraling out of control — the interventionism that is increasingly being championed by liberal and neo-conservative pundits alike has proved destructive on more than one occasion, including in Iraq and Libya.
What pundits, politicians, and the public should be advocating is a more integrated foreign policy. Combining leverage and logic, such an approach would advance short- and long-term objectives, selected and prioritized according to their capacity to benefit US interests, not to mention the rest of the world, in a sustainable way.
In 2011, the Obama administration determined that, like in Tunisia and Egypt, the “Arab Spring” uprising in Syria would topple Assad. Even when the regime launched brutal counter-attacks in places like Hama, Homs and, most dramatically, in Aleppo, US officials seemed convinced that Assad’s fall was only a matter of time. He was cornered; it was believed, and merely flailing desperately against the inexorable tide of history.
Based on this assessment, the US and others sought to isolate the Assad regime. They worked to unite the opposition groups, often offering significant support. And they called for the establishment of a provisional government and a democratic election.
The assessment was wrong. And, because good policy is impossible without good analysis, so were the policies.
The flaws in the Obama administration’s appraisal of the Syrian crisis soon became apparent. To be sure, many outsiders claim that radicalization was not inevitable, and that it occurred precisely because external powers like the US failed to intervene earlier and more forcefully. Beyond misreading the opposition, the Obama administration made another fateful mistake in Syria: Failing to take into account the interests of other powers. Russia, in particular, has a considerable strategic stake in Syria and serious concerns about its takeover by militants, which by many accounts include radical elements from Chechnya.
The US dismissed all of this, seemingly unable to take to heart anything members of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s government had to say. Instead, American officials often delivered to their Russian counterparts lectures on the evils of the Assad regime.
Nonetheless, some promising adjustments are, it seems, being made. Now that Daesh is losing ground, the US and Russia have begun to deepen discussions on greater military coordination. One hopes that this cooperation extends to planning how a complex and devastated society can be administered in the future.
Of course, at this point, it is impossible to say what will emerge from the Syrian crisis. A new Sunni-led state? Multiple new states? Even a re-drawn map of the Middle East is a possibility. What is certain is that the outcome will have a major impact on Syria’s neighbors and the broader international community. Their interests, together with the interests of the Syrian people, must inform any effort to end the carnage and create conditions for long-term peace.

The writer is former US Assistant Secretary of State for East Asia. ©Project Syndicate

Comments

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Columns

Iran’s support for terrorism

American official on Oct 11 2011 revealed an Iranian plot to assassinate then Saudi Ambassador to...

A playground for flexing muscles

Growing up in the United Kingdom I used to watch a hilarious sitcom called the The Rag Trade...

Mosul: Another Pandora's box

The outcome of the battle to recapture Mosul from Daesh which appears to have started already...

Adapting to circumstances

What distinguishes the West from the rest of the world is the principle of respecting freedoms It...

Move army camps out of cities

One of the major problems in the world today is the glut of news and the shutting down of the...

Saudi Arabia and strategic partnerships

Saudi Arabia is presently making intensive international diplomatic and economic efforts It is...

Strengthening Saudi-China ties

The ongoing official visit of Deputy Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman to China is a sign of the...

Two sovereignty struggles

The India and Israel alliance has been described as a full blown romance but the ongoing siege of...

The flip side of activism

The Italian activist was keen on that photo as if her social media activism career was dependent...

Why are wars so hard to end?

After 52 years of war the guns finally fell silent in Colombia at midnight on Sunday when...

Revolutionizing education sector

Even amid the obstacles we are confronting such as declining oil income which makes it harder to...

Lights, camera, action

It would come as a great surprise to many people around the world to learn that Saudis are huge...

Patience is a virtue

When the Riyadh Metro Project was launched four years ago many were skeptical about the project s...

The growing social isolation

Listen Listen intently Are you listening to this You re not hearing anything Total silence Well...

Cities for migrants

In many countries particularly in Europe immigration is increasingly framed as a security issue...

Keeping out the lone wolf

The Rio Summer Games could be deemed a success if only because nobody was harmed by a terrorist...

Around Arab News

14 new caves discovered in Al-Ahsa’s Al-Qara Mountain

AL AHSA About 14 new caves were discovered in Al Qara Mountain of Al Ahsa Oasis by enthusiastic...

Priority is to serve Islam during Haj: Prince Faisal

RIYADH Madinah Gov Prince Faisal bin Salman said Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman...

Health Ministry readies 177 ambulances to serve pilgrims

JEDDAH The Health Ministry s medical supply committee has completed its preparations for the...

Slaughter animals only at approved abattoirs

RIYADH The Consumer Protection Association CPA has urged Muslims to slaughter their animals...

‘Haj Al-Badal’ is new fad on social media

JEDDAH Ads titled We will perform Haj for you are increasingly circulating on social networking...

700 young Saudis ready for 24-hour voluntary Haj services

MAKKAH Seven hundred young Saudis recruited from the project to respect the holy land to serve...

39% of foreign e-attacks targeted govt sector: ESC

JEDDAH The Electronic Security Center ESC has detected foreign attacks targeting electronic...

Girl, 5, falls to her death from third floor in mall

JEDDAH A five year old girl Fay fell to her death from the third floor at the Rashid shopping...

KSA, China sign MoU for housing units in Al-Ahsa

BEIJING Housing Minister Majid Al Hogail and the Chinese vice minister of commerce on Tuesday...

Obama’s real mistake

As US President Barack Obama s eight year term winds down he has been facing intensifying...

Iran’s support for terrorism

American official on Oct 11 2011 revealed an Iranian plot to assassinate then Saudi Ambassador to...

A playground for flexing muscles

Growing up in the United Kingdom I used to watch a hilarious sitcom called the The Rag Trade...

Mosul: Another Pandora's box

The outcome of the battle to recapture Mosul from Daesh which appears to have started already...

Adapting to circumstances

What distinguishes the West from the rest of the world is the principle of respecting freedoms It...

King hosts 1,000 Hajis from families of Palestinian martyrs

JEDDAH Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman issued a directive to host 1 000 Palestinian...

Daesh spokesman taken out

BEIRUT Daesh said Tuesday that its spokesman and senior commander has been killed while...