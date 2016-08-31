  • Search form

Saudi Arabia

China's president, Saudi deputy crown prince hold talks

Arab News |

Chinese President Xi Jinping (right) welcomes Saudi Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at his office in Beijing on Wednesday. (SPA)

Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman meets with Saudi students in Beijing on Wednesday. (SPA)

BEIJING: Saudi Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the presidential office in Beijing on Wednesday at the conclusion of his 3-day official visit to the world’s second biggest economic power.
During their meeting, President Xi and Prince Mohammed reviewed Saudi-China “bilateral relations and achievements, and ways to further develop the strategic cooperation between the two countries in addition to the events discussed the latest regional and international issues of common concern,” said the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).
The Chinese leader also hosted a dinner for Prince Mohammed and his accompanying delegation.
Earlier in the day, Prince Mohammed, who is also second deputy premier and minister of defense, also met with a group of officials of the most important Chinese companies.
The companies included ZTE, Huawei, Chinese Aluminum (Chalco), the region's economic and technological development in Tianjin (TEDA), Chinese Company for Construction and Communications (CCCC), China Company for Building Railways, Chinese Mining Company, China National Chemicals Institution (Kim China, POLY, NORINCO, CEIEC, AVIC, CATIC, CASIC, CPMIEC, and ALIT.
During the meeting, they reviewed investment opportunities in the Kingdom, the areas of partnership according to the Kingdom's Vision 2030, and existing and future projects of the companies in the Kingdom.
The deputy crown prince also met with a group of Saudi students studying in Chinese universities.
He expressed his pleasure to meet with them, hoping that they “return with sufficient scientific outcome to serve the homeland, participate in further enhancement of development being witnessed by the Kingdom and be the honorable face of the homeland during their studies in the friendly country of China.”
During the meeting, they exchanged conversations and opinions about a number of topics of interest to Saudi youths.
Prince Mohammed was to fly to Tokyo, Japan, late Wednesday on the third leg of his three-country Asia tour that started on Sunday in Pakistan. He arrived in China on Monday.
From Japan, the prince will return to China to chair Saudi Arabia’s delegation to the Sept. 4-5 summit of leaders of the world’s 20 biggest economies in the eastern city of Hangzhou.

