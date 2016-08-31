  • Search form

Search form

Welcome to Arab News

You are here

  • Home
  • Chinese giant to buy Pak power company for $1.6bn

Economy

Chinese giant to buy Pak power company for $1.6bn

AFP |

KARACHI: Chinese multinational Shanghai Electric is set to buy the utility serving Pakistan’s biggest city of Karachi, in a $1.6 billion deal that will be the biggest private-sector acquisition in the country’s history.
China is stepping up investment in its South Asian neighbor as part of a $46 billion project unveiled last year that will link its western Xinjiang province to Pakistan’s Gwadar port with a series of infrastructure, power and transport upgrades.
“We have received the public announcement of intention for acquisition of up to 66.4 percent of the shares of K-Electric Limited by Shanghai Electric Limited,” a Pakistan Stock Exchange notification said.
The Karachi Electric Corporation, set up in 1913 as a public-sector company, was sold to Saudi Arabia’s Aljomaih Group in 2005, who in turn sold it to the UAE’s Abraaj Capital.
“Chinese interest is tremendous in Pakistan and the new deal would be quite attractive to strengthen cooperation under CPEC,” said Taha Javed, director of research at Alfalah Securities, referring to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.
“It is the largest ever private-sector acquisition in Pakistan,” said analyst Zeeshan Afzal, executive directer at Insight Securities.

Comments

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Economy

Sterling boosted by consumer confidence and housing data

LONDON Sterling rose on Wednesday boosted by improved consumer confidence and rising British...

OPEC output hits record

LONDON OPEC s oil output is likely in August to reach its highest in recent history a Reuters...

Riyadh Declaration signing marks end of aviation forum

RIYADH The Global Ministerial Aviation Summit ended in an upbeat mood on Wednesday with the...

Tadawul index drops 0.8%; SABIC’s shares fall 0.9%

JEDDAH The Saudi stock market was hit Wednesday by Brent oil s drop below 48 a barrel All traded...

CMA, Housing Ministry hold session for vacant land fees with fund managers

RIYADH The Capital Market Authority CMA and the Ministry of Housing MoH held an introductory...

EY: Kingdom, UAE lead MENA M&A market deal activity in H1

JEDDAH Technology real estate and consumer products are leading M A sectors by transaction value...

Brent to average $45.44 per barrel in 2016

LONDON Oil analysts have cut their price forecasts for the first time since February as the...

Red Sea Gateway Terminal organizes annual health day

Red Sea Gateway Terminal RSGT Jeddah Islamic Port s flagship terminal recently conducted its...

Jeddah welcomes Samsung Galaxy Note7

Samsung Electronics introduced its all new Samsung Galaxy Note7 at an event in Jeddah in the...

Bupa Arabia gets best health insurance company award

Bupa Arabia for Cooperative Insurance claimed as the largest specialized health insurance company...

Zain offers option to pay for purchases

Zain Saudi Arabia started offering the option to pay for purchases in the App Store and for Apple...

New posting at Cisco

Cisco Middle East has announced that Shukri Eid has been appointed MD of its East Region...

Riyad Bank launches foreign exchange ATMs

Riyad Bank claims to be the first Saudi bank to launch foreign exchange ATMs with competitive...

Mobily extends promotion for Wajid prepaid packages

Etihad Etisalat Mobily announced the extension of the strongest offers period for all new and...

Swatch’s new watch boasts classic design, contemporary style

Swatch SISTEM51 goes metal Stemming from its roots as the automatic watch for everyone the new...

Sale season: Gulf Air offers attractive prices

Gulf Air the national carrier of Bahrain has launched its sale season campaign slashing fares up...

Around Arab News

30 car rental offices shut in inspection drive

RIYADH The Ministry of Transport in coordination with the Public Transport Authority recently...

Agreements upgrade partnership

BEIJING Culture and Information Minister Adel Al Toraifi said that the meetings held by Deputy...

Dune bashing in KSA needs support

ALKHOBAR Dune bashing is an off road summer sport spread throughout most regions of the Kingdom...

Soldier lays down life defending borders

JEDDAH A Saudi soldier was martyred in a missile attack on Jazan on Wednesday morning An Interior...

Mexico’s Pena Nieto contradicts Trump, says won’t pay for wall

MEXICO CITY President Enrique Pena Nieto said on Wednesday he told Donald Trump that Mexico will...

70-year-old woman placed on wanted list by mistake

ALKHOBAR The King Fahd Causeway police stopped a 70 year old woman who was on her way to Bahrain...

Chinese media hails renewed momentum in relations

BEIJING Chinese newspapers highlighted the visit of Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to...

Looking East strategically important

JEDDAH Economists and businessmen have agreed that the deals signed during the visit of Deputy...

Royal trip spells out vision of peace and partnership

RIYADH Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman s visit to China Japan and Pakistan is a...

Beijing eyes closer KSA ties

RIYADH Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman wrapped up his three day official visit to China...

Saudi Arabia buys high-tech China drones

JEDDAH Saudi Arabia has signed a contract with China for the purchase of an unspecified number of...

Houthis ‘won’t be allowed’ to control Yemen

BEIJING Adel Al Jubeir foreign minister said on Wednesday the Iranian backed Houthis will not be...

24-hour service to treat sun, heatstroke victims during Haj

RIYADH In view of the scorching summer heat during this year s Haj the Ministry of Health MoH has...

Filipino welfare officer in Jeddah ready to leave after shame game

JEDDAH A welfare officer at the Philippine Consulate in Jeddah on Wednesday asked their home...

Encouraging news

This is with reference to the report Saudi Arabia and China sign 15 accords Aug 30 These...

Helping the poor

The ghastly images of Dana Manjhi a tribal man from Indian state of Orrisa carrying the body of...