Deputy crown prince arrives in Japan

JEDDAH: Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman arrived on an official visit to Japan upon the directive of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman.

He was received at the airport in the Japanese capital Tokyo by Japanese Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Kentaro Sonora; Japanese ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Noriko; Saudi ambassador to Japan Ahmad Al-Barak and a number of Japanese officials and members of the Saudi Embassy in Tokyo.

The deputy crown prince arrived in Tokyo after a three-day official visit to China after holding extensive talks with Xi Jinping.