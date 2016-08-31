  • Search form

Search form

Welcome to Arab News

You are here

  • Home
  • Deputy crown prince arrives in Japan

Saudi Arabia

Deputy crown prince arrives in Japan

Arab News |

JEDDAH: Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman arrived on an official visit to Japan upon the directive of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman.
He was received at the airport in the Japanese capital Tokyo by Japanese Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Kentaro Sonora; Japanese ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Noriko; Saudi ambassador to Japan Ahmad Al-Barak and a number of Japanese officials and members of the Saudi Embassy in Tokyo.
The deputy crown prince arrived in Tokyo after a three-day official visit to China after holding extensive talks with Xi Jinping.

Comments

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Saudi Arabia

30 car rental offices shut in inspection drive

RIYADH The Ministry of Transport in coordination with the Public Transport Authority recently...

Agreements upgrade partnership

BEIJING Culture and Information Minister Adel Al Toraifi said that the meetings held by Deputy...

Dune bashing in KSA needs support

ALKHOBAR Dune bashing is an off road summer sport spread throughout most regions of the Kingdom...

Soldier lays down life defending borders

JEDDAH A Saudi soldier was martyred in a missile attack on Jazan on Wednesday morning An Interior...

70-year-old woman placed on wanted list by mistake

ALKHOBAR The King Fahd Causeway police stopped a 70 year old woman who was on her way to Bahrain...

Chinese media hails renewed momentum in relations

BEIJING Chinese newspapers highlighted the visit of Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to...

Looking East strategically important

JEDDAH Economists and businessmen have agreed that the deals signed during the visit of Deputy...

Royal trip spells out vision of peace and partnership

RIYADH Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman s visit to China Japan and Pakistan is a...

Beijing eyes closer KSA ties

RIYADH Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman wrapped up his three day official visit to China...

Saudi Arabia buys high-tech China drones

JEDDAH Saudi Arabia has signed a contract with China for the purchase of an unspecified number of...

24-hour service to treat sun, heatstroke victims during Haj

RIYADH In view of the scorching summer heat during this year s Haj the Ministry of Health MoH has...

Filipino welfare officer in Jeddah ready to leave after shame game

JEDDAH A welfare officer at the Philippine Consulate in Jeddah on Wednesday asked their home...

Muslims urged to sight crescent moon on Thursday night

JEDDAH Muslims in the Kingdom are being called upon to sight the crescent of the month of Dul...

China's president, Saudi deputy crown prince hold talks

BEIJING Saudi Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met with Chinese President Xi Jinping at...

14 new caves discovered in Al-Ahsa’s Al-Qara Mountain

AL AHSA About 14 new caves were discovered in Al Qara Mountain of Al Ahsa Oasis by enthusiastic...

Priority is to serve Islam during Haj: Prince Faisal

RIYADH Madinah Gov Prince Faisal bin Salman said Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman...

Around Arab News

30 car rental offices shut in inspection drive

RIYADH The Ministry of Transport in coordination with the Public Transport Authority recently...

Agreements upgrade partnership

BEIJING Culture and Information Minister Adel Al Toraifi said that the meetings held by Deputy...

Dune bashing in KSA needs support

ALKHOBAR Dune bashing is an off road summer sport spread throughout most regions of the Kingdom...

Soldier lays down life defending borders

JEDDAH A Saudi soldier was martyred in a missile attack on Jazan on Wednesday morning An Interior...

Mexico’s Pena Nieto contradicts Trump, says won’t pay for wall

MEXICO CITY President Enrique Pena Nieto said on Wednesday he told Donald Trump that Mexico will...

70-year-old woman placed on wanted list by mistake

ALKHOBAR The King Fahd Causeway police stopped a 70 year old woman who was on her way to Bahrain...

Chinese media hails renewed momentum in relations

BEIJING Chinese newspapers highlighted the visit of Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to...

Looking East strategically important

JEDDAH Economists and businessmen have agreed that the deals signed during the visit of Deputy...

Royal trip spells out vision of peace and partnership

RIYADH Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman s visit to China Japan and Pakistan is a...

Beijing eyes closer KSA ties

RIYADH Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman wrapped up his three day official visit to China...

Saudi Arabia buys high-tech China drones

JEDDAH Saudi Arabia has signed a contract with China for the purchase of an unspecified number of...

Houthis ‘won’t be allowed’ to control Yemen

BEIJING Adel Al Jubeir foreign minister said on Wednesday the Iranian backed Houthis will not be...

24-hour service to treat sun, heatstroke victims during Haj

RIYADH In view of the scorching summer heat during this year s Haj the Ministry of Health MoH has...

Filipino welfare officer in Jeddah ready to leave after shame game

JEDDAH A welfare officer at the Philippine Consulate in Jeddah on Wednesday asked their home...

Encouraging news

This is with reference to the report Saudi Arabia and China sign 15 accords Aug 30 These...

Helping the poor

The ghastly images of Dana Manjhi a tribal man from Indian state of Orrisa carrying the body of...