Houthis ‘won’t be allowed’ to control Yemen

BEIJING: Adel Al-Jubeir, foreign minister, said on Wednesday the Iranian-backed Houthis will not be allowed to take over Yemen, as he accused Iran of seeking to sow unrest around the region.

Al-Jubeir said the ball was in the Houthis’ court as to whether peace talks resumed.

“What is certain, not questionable, certain, is they will not be allowed to take over Yemen. Period. So the legitimate government will be defended,” Al-Jubeir said. “The chance they have is to enter the political process, reach an agreement ... for the benefit of all Yemenis including the Houthis.”

Speaking earlier to students at a Beijing university, Al-Jubeir said: “We see Iran ... supplying weapons to the Houthis, smuggling explosives to Bahrain, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia. We wish we could be like before. It’s up to Iran to mend its behavior.”