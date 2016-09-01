  • Search form

Saudi Arabia

Beijing eyes closer KSA ties

GHAZANFAR ALI KHAN |

ALLIES FOR GROWTH: Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman being welcomed by Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on Wednesday. (SPA)

RIYADH: Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman wrapped up his three-day official visit to China after holding extensive talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on Wednesday.
The talks focused on major issues of common concern, including Sino-Saudi ties as well as key regional and international issues; which are deemed as essential components for peace and security in the Middle East and the world at large.
Prince Mohammed conveyed the greetings of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Naif to Xi.
Prince Mohammed and Xi also discussed “ways to expand strategic cooperation,” said SPA. Xi said: “It is necessary for Saudi Arabia and China to deepen cooperation in all fields, especially within the context of the complicated and ever-changing current international and regional situations.”
Meanwhile, the prince also announced scholarships for Saudi students studying in the accredited universities in China, said a Saudi official. The announcement to offer scholarship to students under the “Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Program for Foreign Scholarship” was made on the instructions of King Salman.
This was the first state visit of Prince Mohammed to China, where he attended several meetings, events and social interactions. From meeting Xi to chairing the first inter-government meeting with Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli, the prince has had his hands full during the visit.

A hectic agenda awaits the prince in Japan on Thursday and again in China on Sept. 4 as he would utilize his stay to meet top global leaders, address meetings, interact with top-notch businessmen in addition to his participation in the G20 meeting.
On the sidelines of the visit, a major economic forum — Kingdom’s Vision 2030 and the Initiative of One Belt One Road — within the framework of the Saudi-Chinese Joint Commission was also organized in Beijing. Its inaugural session, co-chaired by Prince Mohammed, revealed that the Kingdom ranks as the top supplier of crude to China.
On investment front, “the Saudi investments in China exceed $15 billion,” said Majid Al-Qassabi, minister of commerce and investment, who delivered the keynote address.
On commercial front, SABIC along with Shenhua Ningxia Coal Industry Group Co. Ltd. (SNCG) and the Government of the Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region of China, agreed on a set of principles for cooperation in the further development of a potential joint venture between SABIC and SNCG to build a greenfield coal-to-chemicals complex.
Prince Mohammed also met in Beijing with a group of officials and top executives of the most important Chinese companies.
Two pacts were also signed by the Saudi Industrial Property Authority (MODON) and its Chinese counterpart in the field of solar power and for developing and administering industrial cities in the Kingdom.
The pacts were signed under the patronage of Khalid Al-Falih, minister of energy, industry and mineral resources, who is also MODON chairman. The prince sent a cable of thanks to Chinese President and Vice President Li, after his departure.

