Agreements upgrade partnership

BEIJING: Culture and Information Minister Adel Al-Toraifi said that the meetings held by Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during his visit to China were fruitful and focused on energy, trade, security, culture, education and heritage.

In a statement to Al-Ekhbaryia TV, he said that Prince Mohammed met with the Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli and talked about the agreements that have been reached and the results of the meetings which came up with an ambitious program to upgrade the partnership between the two countries.

Al-Toraifi said the Chinese official highlighted the importance of the Silk Road to China and how Saudi Vision 2030 is in great conformity with it as the Kingdom seeks to become a greater partner to China, which today is the second biggest economy in the world.

He praised the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) for broadcasting the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 and translating it into Chinese.

Al-Toraifi said that among the high-level committee’s activities was the signing of agreements, but stressed that Prince Mohammed said that they will remain mere agreements unless they are implemented and their results are seen within the next five years.

He said that one of the goals of this visit was to familiarize the Saudi people with the Chinese culture and vice versa, and toward that goal, it was agreed that classic books will be translated into the two languages, theatrical and folk performances will be reciprocally broadcast and joint exhibitions will be held.

Meanhile, Xinhua News Agency President Cai Mingzhao said that his organization was ready to improve exchanges and cooperation with Saudi media outlets.

During a meeting in Beijing with Al-Toraifi, Cai spoke of Xinhua’s long-term friendly cooperation with Saudi media outlets, lauding the role the cooperation has played in promoting relations between the two countries.

China and Saudi Arabia enjoyed extensive cooperation, Cai said, and media outlets in the two countries should increase coverage of bilateral cooperation so as to push forward cooperation in other fields.

He also introduced the achievements that the news agency had made in new media development, saying that Xinhuanet.com and Saudi Press Agency intended to expand cooperation.

Cai said Xinhua is willing to conduct cooperation and exchanges with more Saudi media outlets, to contribute to the Silk Road Initiative and enhance friendship between the two peoples.