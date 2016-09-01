  • Search form

Search form

Welcome to Arab News

You are here

  • Home
  • Agreements upgrade partnership

Saudi Arabia

Agreements upgrade partnership

Arab News |

BRINGING CULTURES TOGETHER: The president of the Chinese National Museum, Lee Chiang Shen, presents a book to Information and Culture Minister Adel Al-Toraifi in Beijing on Wednesday. (SPA)

BEIJING: Culture and Information Minister Adel Al-Toraifi said that the meetings held by Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during his visit to China were fruitful and focused on energy, trade, security, culture, education and heritage.
In a statement to Al-Ekhbaryia TV, he said that Prince Mohammed met with the Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli and talked about the agreements that have been reached and the results of the meetings which came up with an ambitious program to upgrade the partnership between the two countries.
Al-Toraifi said the Chinese official highlighted the importance of the Silk Road to China and how Saudi Vision 2030 is in great conformity with it as the Kingdom seeks to become a greater partner to China, which today is the second biggest economy in the world.
He praised the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) for broadcasting the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 and translating it into Chinese.
Al-Toraifi said that among the high-level committee’s activities was the signing of agreements, but stressed that Prince Mohammed said that they will remain mere agreements unless they are implemented and their results are seen within the next five years.
He said that one of the goals of this visit was to familiarize the Saudi people with the Chinese culture and vice versa, and toward that goal, it was agreed that classic books will be translated into the two languages, theatrical and folk performances will be reciprocally broadcast and joint exhibitions will be held.
Meanhile, Xinhua News Agency President Cai Mingzhao said that his organization was ready to improve exchanges and cooperation with Saudi media outlets.
During a meeting in Beijing with Al-Toraifi, Cai spoke of Xinhua’s long-term friendly cooperation with Saudi media outlets, lauding the role the cooperation has played in promoting relations between the two countries.
China and Saudi Arabia enjoyed extensive cooperation, Cai said, and media outlets in the two countries should increase coverage of bilateral cooperation so as to push forward cooperation in other fields.
He also introduced the achievements that the news agency had made in new media development, saying that Xinhuanet.com and Saudi Press Agency intended to expand cooperation.
Cai said Xinhua is willing to conduct cooperation and exchanges with more Saudi media outlets, to contribute to the Silk Road Initiative and enhance friendship between the two peoples.

Comments

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Saudi Arabia

30 car rental offices shut in inspection drive

RIYADH The Ministry of Transport in coordination with the Public Transport Authority recently...

Dune bashing in KSA needs support

ALKHOBAR Dune bashing is an off road summer sport spread throughout most regions of the Kingdom...

Soldier lays down life defending borders

JEDDAH A Saudi soldier was martyred in a missile attack on Jazan on Wednesday morning An Interior...

70-year-old woman placed on wanted list by mistake

ALKHOBAR The King Fahd Causeway police stopped a 70 year old woman who was on her way to Bahrain...

Chinese media hails renewed momentum in relations

BEIJING Chinese newspapers highlighted the visit of Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to...

Looking East strategically important

JEDDAH Economists and businessmen have agreed that the deals signed during the visit of Deputy...

Royal trip spells out vision of peace and partnership

RIYADH Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman s visit to China Japan and Pakistan is a...

Beijing eyes closer KSA ties

RIYADH Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman wrapped up his three day official visit to China...

Saudi Arabia buys high-tech China drones

JEDDAH Saudi Arabia has signed a contract with China for the purchase of an unspecified number of...

24-hour service to treat sun, heatstroke victims during Haj

RIYADH In view of the scorching summer heat during this year s Haj the Ministry of Health MoH has...

Filipino welfare officer in Jeddah ready to leave after shame game

JEDDAH A welfare officer at the Philippine Consulate in Jeddah on Wednesday asked their home...

Deputy crown prince arrives in Japan

JEDDAH Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman arrived on an official visit to Japan upon the...

Muslims urged to sight crescent moon on Thursday night

JEDDAH Muslims in the Kingdom are being called upon to sight the crescent of the month of Dul...

China's president, Saudi deputy crown prince hold talks

BEIJING Saudi Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met with Chinese President Xi Jinping at...

14 new caves discovered in Al-Ahsa’s Al-Qara Mountain

AL AHSA About 14 new caves were discovered in Al Qara Mountain of Al Ahsa Oasis by enthusiastic...

Priority is to serve Islam during Haj: Prince Faisal

RIYADH Madinah Gov Prince Faisal bin Salman said Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman...

Around Arab News

30 car rental offices shut in inspection drive

RIYADH The Ministry of Transport in coordination with the Public Transport Authority recently...

Agreements upgrade partnership

BEIJING Culture and Information Minister Adel Al Toraifi said that the meetings held by Deputy...

Dune bashing in KSA needs support

ALKHOBAR Dune bashing is an off road summer sport spread throughout most regions of the Kingdom...

Soldier lays down life defending borders

JEDDAH A Saudi soldier was martyred in a missile attack on Jazan on Wednesday morning An Interior...

Mexico’s Pena Nieto contradicts Trump, says won’t pay for wall

MEXICO CITY President Enrique Pena Nieto said on Wednesday he told Donald Trump that Mexico will...

70-year-old woman placed on wanted list by mistake

ALKHOBAR The King Fahd Causeway police stopped a 70 year old woman who was on her way to Bahrain...

Chinese media hails renewed momentum in relations

BEIJING Chinese newspapers highlighted the visit of Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to...

Looking East strategically important

JEDDAH Economists and businessmen have agreed that the deals signed during the visit of Deputy...

Royal trip spells out vision of peace and partnership

RIYADH Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman s visit to China Japan and Pakistan is a...

Beijing eyes closer KSA ties

RIYADH Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman wrapped up his three day official visit to China...

Saudi Arabia buys high-tech China drones

JEDDAH Saudi Arabia has signed a contract with China for the purchase of an unspecified number of...

Houthis ‘won’t be allowed’ to control Yemen

BEIJING Adel Al Jubeir foreign minister said on Wednesday the Iranian backed Houthis will not be...

24-hour service to treat sun, heatstroke victims during Haj

RIYADH In view of the scorching summer heat during this year s Haj the Ministry of Health MoH has...

Filipino welfare officer in Jeddah ready to leave after shame game

JEDDAH A welfare officer at the Philippine Consulate in Jeddah on Wednesday asked their home...

Encouraging news

This is with reference to the report Saudi Arabia and China sign 15 accords Aug 30 These...

Helping the poor

The ghastly images of Dana Manjhi a tribal man from Indian state of Orrisa carrying the body of...