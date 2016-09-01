Chinese media hails renewed momentum in relations

BEIJING: Chinese newspapers highlighted the visit of Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to China and focused on the strategic partnerships between the two countries.

They pointed to the strong fundamentals in the relations between the two countries, which were established by Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman when he visited China as crown prince in 2014.

Papers talked about the visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping to the Kingdom early this year, during which the two countries signed several agreements that contribute to strengthening cooperation between them.

Newspapers stressed that with the current visit of Prince Mohammed to China, the two countries are looking forward to further developing the strategic partnership, highlighting the fact that China and Saudi Arabia have identical views on major international and regional issues.

The Council of Ministers approved the Saudi 2030 Vision, through which the Kingdom seeks to find wealth and prosperity by diversifying its resources.

This visit by the deputy crown prince to China is important to achieve the goals of the vision because it ensures a diversification of the sources of income, helps reduce dependence on oil and benefits from the Chinese experience.

Newspapers covered the Chinese-Saudi Business Forum, which was held on the sidelines of the visit. At the forum, many key agreements were signed by businessmen. They will enhance trade and investment in the two countries.