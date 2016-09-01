70-year-old woman placed on wanted list by mistake

ALKHOBAR: The King Fahd Causeway police stopped a 70-year-old woman, who was on her way to Bahrain, accompanied by her son, because she is wanted for financial cases in Hail city.

Her son explained that there are no cases filed against his mother anywhere, but police insisted on referring her to the Dammam police in preparation to be transferred to Hail. He said that this action led to the collapse of his aged mother. “The police accused my brother of smuggling a prisoner; this travel ban decree issued against our mother is due to an employee error at Hail Execution Court, who recorded the name of the mother by mistake on the wanted list,” the other son said.

As a result, the Execution Court in Hail released a letter to the police in the Eastern Province to release the suspect, and rectify the error. The mother’s relatives said that they would sue the court and the responsible person who caused this problem, and caused health complications for the elderly woman.