30 car rental offices shut in inspection drive

RIYADH: The Ministry of Transport, in coordination with the Public Transport Authority, recently implemented a number of inspection campaigns across the Kingdom.



The inspections come within the framework of the continuous efforts to verify the application of transport regulations in the country, and ensure the compliance of the institutions and companies, operating in the different transport activities, with the regulations and requirements established by the ministry.

Turki Al-Touaimi, an adviser to the transport minister, general supervisor on marketing and outreach, and spokesman for the ministry, explained in a press statement, reported by local media, that these campaigns were implemented according to well-studied plans, and by using modern techniques in detecting and recording violations through employing an electronic application for the first time by the field teams.

“More than 2,000 violations were recorded in transport activities such as car rentals, taxis, transporting female teachers and other school transportation activities, in addition to cargo transportation services,” said Al-Touaimi.

He added the violations ranged from practicing business with expired licenses to failing to comply with Saudization regulations; bypassing the system by requiring the availability of the employment card from the tenant; photocopying documents; practicing business through an unauthorized office in the city; and leasing cars without the identification stickers attached.

The ministry announced that during its campaign, 30 car rental offices in Jeddah were closed after recording a number of irregularities.

The ministry explained that 315 violations were recorded in Hail; 43 in Asir; 662 in Najran; 103 at the Northern Borders; 278 in Qassim; 400 in Jeddah; and 163 violations were recorded in Riyadh.