Mexico’s Pena Nieto contradicts Trump, says won’t pay for wall

MEXICO CITY: President Enrique Pena Nieto said on Wednesday he told Donald Trump that Mexico will not pay for the Republican presidential candidate’s proposed wall along the Mexico-US border, contradicting Trump’s assertion they didn’t discuss payment.

“At the beginning of the conversation with Donald Trump, I made it clear that Mexico will not pay for the wall,” Pena Nieto said via Twitter.

Trump earlier told a joint news conference with Pena Nieto after their meeting in Mexico City that the pair had discussed the wall but not who would pay for it. Pena Nieto did not mention the wall during the news conference.