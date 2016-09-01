Saudi deputy crown prince meets with Japan's emperor, premier

TOKYO: Saudi Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met with Japanese Emperor Akihito and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Tokyo on Thursday as he began his official visit to the economic powerhouse.

Prince Mohammed arrived in Tokyo late Wednesday on the third leg of his three-nation Asia tour that started in Pakistan on Sunday, followed by a three-day visit to China.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe received the deputy crown prince at his official residence. The emperor later received Prince Mohammed at his official residence.

Emperor Akihito was also scheduled to host a dinner in honor of the deputy crown prince, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) said.

In a statement carried on SPA, Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Japan, Ahmed bin Younes al-Barrak, said the visit of the deputy crown prince was of “paramount importance” as he is “respected in different Japanese circles” and because of the “excellent relations and harmony of views” of the two countries “toward many regional and international issues.”

He said the exchange of visits between the Kingdom and Japan “contributed to closer cooperation between the two countries, based on mutual respect to promote true partnership, as outlined by the summit meetings between the leaders of the two countries, since the establishment of diplomatic relations between them, before more than 60 years ago.”

He pointed out that the level of these relations, in the era of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman, have been growing at all levels, especially after the king’s visit to Japan in 2014, when he was crown prince.

The ambassador stressed that the Prince Mohammed’s visit to Japan confirms continued coordination and consultation between the two countries, to best serve bilateral interests and international peace and security.

Prince Mohammed will return to China on Sept. 4 to lead the Kingdom’s delegation to the G20 in the city of Hangzhou.