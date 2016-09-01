Saudi Arabia, Japan ink 7 MoUs

TOKYO: Saudi Arabia and Japan on Thursday signed seven Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) in a number of areas during the ongoing visit of Saudi Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to the Asian country.

Prince Mohammed held talks with the Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Tokyo where they also discussed promoting bilateral cooperation and the latest developments.

During the meeting, the Japanese premier commended “Saudi Vision 2030” and discussed areas of partnerships in this regard.

Prince Mohammed arrived in Tokyo late on Wednesday on the invitation of the Japanese government. He is currently visiting Japan on the third leg of his three-country Asian tour. During the three-day China visit, the Kingdom inked 17 pacts with Chinese companies. Prince Mohammed started his tour from Pakistan earlier this week.

Earlier today, Prince Mohammed held dialogue with Japanese Emperor Akihito in Tokyo.

Bilateral relations between Saudi Arabia and Japan have experienced a quantum leap and are growing steadily in all spheres of life including economy, culture, military, education and health fields.