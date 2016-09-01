Japanese investors urged to tap ‘Vision 2030’ investment opportunities

TOKYO: Saudi Arabia-Japan Business Forum held a meeting in Tokyo today to highlight the opportunities for the Japanese investors arising from the Kingdom’s “Vision 2030” program.

Hiro Ishii, Chairman of the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO), said the vision is in line with the 21st Century, offering great potential to the Japanese companies from finance and infrastructure development industries to contribute toward this vision.

Held during the ongoing visit of Saudi Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the meeting was attended by senior government and private sector officials from both the countries.

Among the attendees were Saudi Minister of Finance Ibrahim Al-Assaf, Minister of Economy and Planning Dr. Adel Faqih, Minister of Trade and Investment Dr. Majid bin Abdullah Al Qasabi, Minister of Labour and Social Development Moufarrej bin Saad Hagbani, Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Khalid Al-Falih, and Japan’s Minister of Economy and Trade Shiki Seko.

Ishii earlier gave an opening speech at the forum, whose members have swelled to 500 businessmen from the two countries.

The Japanese minister said that the large number of attendees is testimony of great interest that Japanese investors have in Saudi Arabia and the close ties between the business communities of the two countries.

He stressed that Prince Mohammed’s visit will lay foundations for new rules of cooperation between the two friendly countries.

Japan is one of the largest exporters of various products to the Kingdom.