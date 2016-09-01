Health Ministry strengthens resources in Makkah, Madinah

MAKKAH: The Ministry of Health has considerably expanded its human and medical resources to deal with the continued flow of pilgrims arriving in the country from all over the world.

Saudi Press Agency reported that the ministry will take all preventive measures and monitor situation locally and globally in coordination with the World Health Organization to prevent any disease or epidemic during the busy Haj season.

The Kingdom each year hosts millions of pilgrims during the Haj and Umrah seasons. With more than two million pilgrims performing Haj during this season, around 922,292 pilgrims had already arrived in the Kingdom as of Aug. 31, 2016.

Of the total, 877,134 arrived by air, 34,456 came by land, 10,702 by sea.

Taking a host of measures with regard to the health of the pilgrims, the Ministry has issued circular to all the governorates and embassies in other countries issuing visas for the Hajj and Umrah, informing them about the health certificate requirements for the pilgrims.