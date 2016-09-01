  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 6 min 10 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Health Ministry strengthens resources in Makkah, Madinah

Saudi Arabia

Health Ministry strengthens resources in Makkah, Madinah

ARAB NEWS |

A Ministry of Health ambulance on standby for emergencies at a corner of the Prophet's Mosque in Madinah on Thursday. (SPA)

A medic checks pilgrims at the courtyard of the Prophet's Mosque in Madinah on Thursday. (SPA)

MAKKAH: The Ministry of Health has considerably expanded its human and medical resources to deal with the continued flow of pilgrims arriving in the country from all over the world.
Saudi Press Agency reported that the ministry will take all preventive measures and monitor situation locally and globally in coordination with the World Health Organization to prevent any disease or epidemic during the busy Haj season.
The Kingdom each year hosts millions of pilgrims during the Haj and Umrah seasons. With more than two million pilgrims performing Haj during this season, around 922,292 pilgrims had already arrived in the Kingdom as of Aug. 31, 2016.
Of the total, 877,134 arrived by air, 34,456 came by land, 10,702 by sea.
Taking a host of measures with regard to the health of the pilgrims, the Ministry has issued circular to all the governorates and embassies in other countries issuing visas for the Hajj and Umrah, informing them about the health certificate requirements for the pilgrims.

Comments

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia, Japan ink 7 MoUs

TOKYO Saudi Arabia and Japan on Thursday signed seven Memorandums of Understanding MoUs in a...

Saudi, UAE Millennials tend to spend more than their global peers: Report

Millennials in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates tend to be higher spenders than their...

Temperatures likely to exceed 40 C during Haj

MAKKAH Weather is expected to remain hot during the day and mild at night with average...

Saudi deputy crown prince meets with Japan's emperor, premier

TOKYO Saudi Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met with Japanese Emperor Akihito and Prime...

30 car rental offices shut in inspection drive

RIYADH The Ministry of Transport in coordination with the Public Transport Authority recently...

Agreements upgrade partnership

BEIJING Culture and Information Minister Adel Al Toraifi said that the meetings held by Deputy...

Dune bashing in KSA needs support

ALKHOBAR Dune bashing is an off road summer sport spread throughout most regions of the Kingdom...

Soldier lays down life defending borders

JEDDAH A Saudi soldier was martyred in a missile attack on Jazan on Wednesday morning An Interior...

70-year-old woman placed on wanted list by mistake

ALKHOBAR The King Fahd Causeway police stopped a 70 year old woman who was on her way to Bahrain...

Chinese media hails renewed momentum in relations

BEIJING Chinese newspapers highlighted the visit of Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to...

Looking East strategically important

JEDDAH Economists and businessmen have agreed that the deals signed during the visit of Deputy...

Royal trip spells out vision of peace and partnership

RIYADH Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman s visit to China Japan and Pakistan is a...

Beijing eyes closer KSA ties

RIYADH Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman wrapped up his three day official visit to China...

Saudi Arabia buys high-tech China drones

JEDDAH Saudi Arabia has signed a contract with China for the purchase of an unspecified number of...

24-hour service to treat sun, heatstroke victims during Haj

RIYADH In view of the scorching summer heat during this year s Haj the Ministry of Health MoH has...

Filipino welfare officer in Jeddah ready to leave after shame game

JEDDAH A welfare officer at the Philippine Consulate in Jeddah on Wednesday asked their home...

Around Arab News

Group of 20 states ‘must take harder carbon line’

PARIS G20 states must work harder to ensure a swifter transition to a low carbon economy NGOs...

‘Forceful’ action needed to revive world economy: IMF

WASHINGTON The head of the International Monetary Fund has called on global leaders to take...

Yuan is most actively traded emerging market currency: BIS

LONDON The Chinese yuan has overtaken the Mexican peso as the most actively traded emerging...

China puts on best face for G20 summit

BEIJING When China signed up to host this week s G20 summit two years ago it seemed like an ideal...

Berlin’s IFA fair dons virtual reality headsets

BERLIN Virtual and augmented reality gadgets are expected to hog the limelight at Berlin s mega...

Samsung testing its smartwatches to work with Apple phones

BERLIN Samsung Electronics is gearing up to enable its watches to work with rival Apple Inc s...

Tech giant’s mobile recovery suffers blow as Galaxy Notes ‘catch fire’

SEOUL The recovery in Samsung Electronics Co Ltd s mobile business suffered a blow on Thursday as...

Oil falls more than 2%

NEW YORK Oil prices fell more than 2 percent on Thursday heading for their sharpest weekly loss...

TEN Sports deal to make Sony major cricket broadcaster

MUMBAI The 385 million acquisition of TEN Sports is set to make Sony Pictures Networks a major...

EU ruling on Apple’s Irish tax is ‘total political crap’

DUBLIN BRUSSELS Apple s CEO Tim Cook described an EU ruling that it must pay a huge tax bill to...

Farglory resumes $1bn project in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI Farglory Land has resumed work on a delayed 1 billion real estate project in Abu Dhabi...

Tadawul: Weak petchem stocks lead market lower

JEDDAH Qatar s main stock index fell sharply for a second straight day on Thursday after FTSE...

‘Well-mannered aliens’ make contact in Venice

VENICE A group of civilized if many legged aliens makes contact with the world in Arrival in...

Gisele still world’s highest-paid model

LOS ANGELS Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bundchen remained the highest paid female model in the...

UK jail opens doors for Oscar Wilde art project

LONDON A British prison once home to Oscar Wilde is opening for public tours as part of an arts...

Is Deepika to settle down in Hollywood?

Deepika Padukone is undoubtedly one of the most accomplished actresses in Bollywood Her films are...