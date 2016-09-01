  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 25 min 34 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Samsung testing its smartwatches to work with Apple phones

Economy

Samsung testing its smartwatches to work with Apple phones

AGENCIES |

A G3 smartwatch and a mobile phone of Samsung are displayed at the IFA 2016 tech fair in Berlin. (AP)

BERLIN: Samsung Electronics is gearing up to enable its watches to work with rival Apple Inc’s mobile devices in a bid to reach a wider audience for its wearable accessories beyond its own phone users, an executive said.
Richard Knight, Samsung’s head of global product management, confirmed media reports in South Korea which said the company is running beta tests of the latest Samsung smartwatches to ensure compatibility with Apple iPhones.
“We have a beta trial now in Korea,” the Samsung executive said following the introduction of new smartwatches in Berlin.
“It is completely open. It involves about 2,000 people. So we are making some real progress there.”
Knight offered no timeframe for when compatible products might be announced but said it was very much in the works.
“It is absolutely our goal to make it compatible with iOS as well,” he said, referring to Apple’s operating system software for phones and tablets.
“We don’t want people who have an iOS device having a bad experience with our own devices.”
Samsung is the world’s largest maker of mobile phones which run on Google Android software.
Samsung’s line of Gear smartwatches run on in-house-developed software known as Tinzen.
The company held 22.8 percent of the mobile handset market in the second quarter, twice the share of Apple, the world’s No.2 maker, according to research firm Strategy Analytics.
Samsung Electronics unveiled two new smartwatches which boast a range of digital features while also promising up to four days of battery life, seeking to outshine the Apple Watch.
The world’s biggest maker of consumer electronic products introduced its new line of Gear S3 watches ahead of this week’s opening in Berlin of the IFA, Europe’s biggest annual trade fair for consumer electronics and domestic appliances.
The new Gear S3 Frontier model has a rugged outdoor look, while the Gear S3 Classic has a more refined appearance, but both watches feature large faces that are likely to appeal mainly to male consumers.
The Frontier model has its own cellular radio chip to connect to high speed 4G mobile networks so it does not need to be “tethered” to the wearer’s smartphone in order to make calls or send and receive data, unlike Apple watches, which require an iPhone to remain nearby for their connections.
Apple, the current market leader in smartwatches, is expected to introduce its new Apple Watch 2 line-up a week from now, on September 7, along with new phones and computers.
Gadget news sites have reported that Apple is considering introducing smartwatches with their own cellular radio in 2017, but won’t offer such a feature in its upcoming models fearing it would further drain their batteries, which typically last around 24 hours in current models before needing to be recharged.
The latest Samsung smartwatches offer always-on color dislays, dust and water resistance features, a built-in speaker and GPS location-finding technology. They also enable users to make mobile payments in countries where Samsung Pay is available.
Pricing was not disclosed for the new Gear S3 watches, which are due to go on sale before the end of the year.
Samsung’s existing line of Gear S2 watches retail at major online sites for around $250 to $300, comparable to pricing for the most basic sports version of the Apple Watch.

Comments

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Economy

Saudi Aramco, Chinese ChemChina co-sign MoU, to promote industrial clusters, investment opportunities

Saudi Aramco the Kingdom National Program for Promotion of Industrial Clusters and Chinese...

Group of 20 states ‘must take harder carbon line’

PARIS G20 states must work harder to ensure a swifter transition to a low carbon economy NGOs...

‘Forceful’ action needed to revive world economy: IMF

WASHINGTON The head of the International Monetary Fund has called on global leaders to take...

Yuan is most actively traded emerging market currency: BIS

LONDON The Chinese yuan has overtaken the Mexican peso as the most actively traded emerging...

China puts on best face for G20 summit

BEIJING When China signed up to host this week s G20 summit two years ago it seemed like an ideal...

Berlin’s IFA fair dons virtual reality headsets

BERLIN Virtual and augmented reality gadgets are expected to hog the limelight at Berlin s mega...

Tech giant’s mobile recovery suffers blow as Galaxy Notes ‘catch fire’

SEOUL The recovery in Samsung Electronics Co Ltd s mobile business suffered a blow on Thursday as...

Oil falls more than 2%

NEW YORK Oil prices fell more than 2 percent on Thursday heading for their sharpest weekly loss...

TEN Sports deal to make Sony major cricket broadcaster

MUMBAI The 385 million acquisition of TEN Sports is set to make Sony Pictures Networks a major...

EU ruling on Apple’s Irish tax is ‘total political crap’

DUBLIN BRUSSELS Apple s CEO Tim Cook described an EU ruling that it must pay a huge tax bill to...

Farglory resumes $1bn project in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI Farglory Land has resumed work on a delayed 1 billion real estate project in Abu Dhabi...

Tadawul: Weak petchem stocks lead market lower

JEDDAH Qatar s main stock index fell sharply for a second straight day on Thursday after FTSE...

Japanese investors urged to tap ‘Vision 2030’ investment opportunities

TOKYO Saudi Arabia Japan Business Forum held a meeting in Tokyo today to highlight the...

Saudi minister says OPEC moving to common position on oil output changes

TOKYO Saudi Arabia s minister of foreign affairs said that it would be reasonable for the kingdom...

Sterling boosted by consumer confidence and housing data

LONDON Sterling rose on Wednesday boosted by improved consumer confidence and rising British...

OPEC output hits record

LONDON OPEC s oil output is likely in August to reach its highest in recent history a Reuters...

Around Arab News

Swathe yourself in Ashi’s majestic couture

The fashion scene in Saudi Arabia is certainly seeing a new dawn Is it Yes thanks to its well...

Back in style: Chokers make a comeback

Back when I was in middle school chokers were a huge trend It was the it thing in the 90 s when...

Riyadh-Tokyo synergy to spur growth

RIYADH Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman held wide ranging talks with Japanese Emperor...

Saudi Arabia seeks to draw Japan investments

TOKYO Economy and Planning Minister Adel Fakeih expressed hope in a meeting with his counterpart...

KSA blasts Sen. Graham for anti-Saudi campaign

JEDDAH Saudi Arabia has again rejected conspiracy theories that try to implicate the Kingdom in 9...

Deadline for Haj arrivals by land ends today

JEDDAH Friday is the last day for the entry of pilgrims arriving by road the General Directorate...

Aramco, Japan to expand Okinawa crude storage by 2 million barrels

TOKYO Saudi Aramco and the Japanese government are set to agree on a roughly 2 million barrel...

Relations with Japan see quantum leap in 60 years

JEDDAH Relations between Saudi Arabia and Japan have seen significant growth in the political...

Saudi-Japanese business forum highlights huge potential

TOKYO As part of the activities undertaken during Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman s visit...

Women behind 5% of murders

RIYADH According to recent research women were found responsible for just five percent of murder...

100% telecom Saudization starts

RIYADH The Ministry of Commerce and Investment on Thursday announced its readiness to participate...

Localization of mobile shops delights Saudis

JEDDAH The first stage of Saudization of the telecommunication sector has ended today In the...

Mohammed Abdu to perform live in Riyadh

JEDDAH Famous Saudi singer Mohammed Abdu will be performing live at the King Fahd Cultural Center...

WAMY hosts 80 Haj pilgrims from 9 European countries

RIYADH Eighty pilgrims from nine European countries will arrive in the holy cities to perform Haj...

Deputy crown prince discusses in Japan partnership in investment, commerce, industry

Saudi Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met with Japanese Minister of Economy Trade and...

End Syria destruction

This refers to the article Obama s real mistake Aug 31 by Christopher R Hill The Obama...