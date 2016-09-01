  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 28 min 58 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • ‘Forceful’ action needed to revive world economy: IMF

Economy

‘Forceful’ action needed to revive world economy: IMF

AGENCE FRANCE PRESSE |

Police patrol in front of the entrance of a conference center Hangzhou, where the G20 summit will be held. (Reuters)

WASHINGTON: The head of the International Monetary Fund has called on global leaders to take “forceful” action to revive the world economy, sounding a stark warning ahead of the G20 summit.
Christine Lagarde, the IMF managing director, said that as of 2016, global economic growth had stagnated for five years below the 3.7 percent average that prevailed between 1990 and 2007.
“Not since the early 1990s... has the world economy been so weak for such a long time,” Lagarde said in a note issued to coincide with the start of the summit.
The Group of 20 summit is due to convene in Hangzhou, China beginning Sunday amid a climate of sluggish growth and global uncertainty.
Lagarde said the world’s economies faced a potentially toxic mix of low long-term growth and rising inequality, creating political temptations to populism and raised trade barriers.
But analysts say the G20 summit is unlikely to achieve a breakthrough, given that it occurs in the absence of a crisis which could prod governments to take action.
Lagarde said the world faced a “low-growth trap” — high debt, weak demand, eroding work forces and labor skills, weakening incentives for investment and slowing productivity.
In a report on global economic conditions for G20 members, IMF economists said US growth would likely be weaker than previously expected in 2016.

growth forecast

The report’s chief author, IMF economist Helge Berger, told reporters in Washington the organization expected to downgrade its US growth forecast in light of the poor performance seen in the first half of this year.
In July, the IMF said it expected the US economy to grow at 2.2 percent this year and 2.5 percent in 2017, already downward revisions from an April forecast.
“It’s clear for the US given the developments in the first two quarters this year that we’re in for a downgrade of that outlook,” said Berger.
In its G20 report, the IMF said G20 leaders in 2014 had pledged to raise their collective GDP by 2 percent by 2018. But, as of 2016, member countries had carried out only 55 percent of the commitments they made then, demonstrating a “lack of determined policy action.”
“More progress is urgent,” the report said, calling also for new fiscal and monetary policies to support growth, such as public investment in education, more equitable tax-benefit regimes and reducing private-sector debts.

Comments

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Economy

Saudi Aramco, Chinese ChemChina co-sign MoU, to promote industrial clusters, investment opportunities

Saudi Aramco the Kingdom National Program for Promotion of Industrial Clusters and Chinese...

Group of 20 states ‘must take harder carbon line’

PARIS G20 states must work harder to ensure a swifter transition to a low carbon economy NGOs...

Yuan is most actively traded emerging market currency: BIS

LONDON The Chinese yuan has overtaken the Mexican peso as the most actively traded emerging...

China puts on best face for G20 summit

BEIJING When China signed up to host this week s G20 summit two years ago it seemed like an ideal...

Berlin’s IFA fair dons virtual reality headsets

BERLIN Virtual and augmented reality gadgets are expected to hog the limelight at Berlin s mega...

Samsung testing its smartwatches to work with Apple phones

BERLIN Samsung Electronics is gearing up to enable its watches to work with rival Apple Inc s...

Tech giant’s mobile recovery suffers blow as Galaxy Notes ‘catch fire’

SEOUL The recovery in Samsung Electronics Co Ltd s mobile business suffered a blow on Thursday as...

Oil falls more than 2%

NEW YORK Oil prices fell more than 2 percent on Thursday heading for their sharpest weekly loss...

TEN Sports deal to make Sony major cricket broadcaster

MUMBAI The 385 million acquisition of TEN Sports is set to make Sony Pictures Networks a major...

EU ruling on Apple’s Irish tax is ‘total political crap’

DUBLIN BRUSSELS Apple s CEO Tim Cook described an EU ruling that it must pay a huge tax bill to...

Farglory resumes $1bn project in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI Farglory Land has resumed work on a delayed 1 billion real estate project in Abu Dhabi...

Tadawul: Weak petchem stocks lead market lower

JEDDAH Qatar s main stock index fell sharply for a second straight day on Thursday after FTSE...

Japanese investors urged to tap ‘Vision 2030’ investment opportunities

TOKYO Saudi Arabia Japan Business Forum held a meeting in Tokyo today to highlight the...

Saudi minister says OPEC moving to common position on oil output changes

TOKYO Saudi Arabia s minister of foreign affairs said that it would be reasonable for the kingdom...

Sterling boosted by consumer confidence and housing data

LONDON Sterling rose on Wednesday boosted by improved consumer confidence and rising British...

OPEC output hits record

LONDON OPEC s oil output is likely in August to reach its highest in recent history a Reuters...

Around Arab News

Swathe yourself in Ashi’s majestic couture

The fashion scene in Saudi Arabia is certainly seeing a new dawn Is it Yes thanks to its well...

Back in style: Chokers make a comeback

Back when I was in middle school chokers were a huge trend It was the it thing in the 90 s when...

Riyadh-Tokyo synergy to spur growth

RIYADH Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman held wide ranging talks with Japanese Emperor...

Saudi Arabia seeks to draw Japan investments

TOKYO Economy and Planning Minister Adel Fakeih expressed hope in a meeting with his counterpart...

KSA blasts Sen. Graham for anti-Saudi campaign

JEDDAH Saudi Arabia has again rejected conspiracy theories that try to implicate the Kingdom in 9...

Deadline for Haj arrivals by land ends today

JEDDAH Friday is the last day for the entry of pilgrims arriving by road the General Directorate...

Aramco, Japan to expand Okinawa crude storage by 2 million barrels

TOKYO Saudi Aramco and the Japanese government are set to agree on a roughly 2 million barrel...

Relations with Japan see quantum leap in 60 years

JEDDAH Relations between Saudi Arabia and Japan have seen significant growth in the political...

Saudi-Japanese business forum highlights huge potential

TOKYO As part of the activities undertaken during Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman s visit...

Women behind 5% of murders

RIYADH According to recent research women were found responsible for just five percent of murder...

100% telecom Saudization starts

RIYADH The Ministry of Commerce and Investment on Thursday announced its readiness to participate...

Localization of mobile shops delights Saudis

JEDDAH The first stage of Saudization of the telecommunication sector has ended today In the...

Mohammed Abdu to perform live in Riyadh

JEDDAH Famous Saudi singer Mohammed Abdu will be performing live at the King Fahd Cultural Center...

WAMY hosts 80 Haj pilgrims from 9 European countries

RIYADH Eighty pilgrims from nine European countries will arrive in the holy cities to perform Haj...

Deputy crown prince discusses in Japan partnership in investment, commerce, industry

Saudi Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met with Japanese Minister of Economy Trade and...

End Syria destruction

This refers to the article Obama s real mistake Aug 31 by Christopher R Hill The Obama...